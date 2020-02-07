Horse racing highlights this weekend as the countdown continues in Cheltenham

With just four more weekends to go to the Cheltenham Festival, chances are lower that many more applicants with different qualifications will start in advance as the connections prepare for the big festival in March.

Handicappers often run a little closer to the main event, think of the Imperial Cup bonus in Sandown, the big competitors of the Pattern Race rarely show their faces in public closer to the festival, unless it’s a media morning.

Altior

A rarely seen star is Altior, for whom a comeback is planned. Is it even making a comeback at this point? Anyway, after his defeat, which Cyrname had to take at Ascot the previous season, Altior wants to return to winning ways in Newbury on Saturday.

Is it the end of the line for #altior?

❌ Beaten by Cyrname at Ascot

George King George Bid – CANCELED

Orch Desert Orchid Bid – CANCELED

❌ Does not drive in Kempton on Saturday

»What is going on with the superstar hunter? pic.twitter.com/FHsmA3r3fz

– TWO OF H⭕️ME (@ TwoFromHome1) January 8, 2020

Nicky Henderson’s perennial star went the same way to Champion Chase fame in 2018, but after his defeat and the painstaking course of his victories last season, the brilliance of the brightest horse star has declined somewhat.

However, High Chaparral’s son is 14 wins out of 15 chases and Henderson clearly has about Altior’s intended goal. It is all for a fascinating renewal of the Queen Mother Champion Chase when Altior gets back on track in the Betfair Exchange Chase on Saturday afternoon at 2.25 a.m.

Betfair Hurdle

The main handicap hurdle in Newbury is the Betfair hurdle. Recently the race was dominated by newbies. Several winners of this race contested the start of the festival instead of trying a handicap double with a race like the county hurdle.

Join the latest @ JSRacingClub horse, Risk & Co. The last club horse, Thebannerkingrebel, is now preparing for a trip to @CheltenhamRaces for the festival. See what @jamiesnowden has to say about the new recruits at a windy @LambournGallops pic.twitter.com/Lzqwjmwlc3

– Jamie Snowden Racing Club (@JSRacingClub), February 21, 2018

The market reflects this relatively new trend. Mack the Man, Thebannerkingrebel and Never Adapt are all newcomers who are against favoritism.

Naas

Meeting this weekend a year ago in Naas delivered two consecutive winners of the Cheltenham Festival in the form of City Island and Band of Outlaws.

This year, the job got mixed up with some unique racing times, the chase on Opera Hat is postponed until 1.37pm. Therefore, the participants have to set their clocks precisely for the two hurdle races of the beginners, at the very exact times 2.12 and 3.57.

While the bumper at 4.32 is one that also puked a decent winner in 2017 when subsequent Cheltenham festival runner Carter Mckay was hired.

Golden oldies

Tiger Roll will have a preparatory run for Cheltenham in Navan in the Boyne Hurdle next week. Some cross country competitors will compete in the opener in Punchestown on Sunday.

Not many would have predicted that Yanworth would arrive here in 2017 when he was the favorite for the Neptune Hurdle.

Former champion hurdler Yanworth gets his first impression of the @CheltenhamRaces cross-country course on Friday. 🐎 Read what Enda Bolger has to say about the nine-year-old and his other two runners in the race. >>> https: // t .co / boUmJbZdhd pic.twitter.com/qdiWxCdPzU

– Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 12, 2019

Yanworth was on a rescue mission in Cheltenham when he was last seen. A full win here would breathe life into the Cheltenham cross-country market.

Another weekend, when former Gold Cup winner Native River and former RASA winner Might Bite renew their rivalry in Newbury in the Denman Chase, this couple could also play Tiger Roll later in the season, but not in Cheltenham at the Grand National ,