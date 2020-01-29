Horse Girl is based on the mental health history of Alison Brie

Alison Brie is the producer and star of the feverish new drama of Netflix Horse girl. Brie plays the titular horse girl Sarah, a socially awkward woman who spends her days at an art and craft store called Great Lengths and binge her nights watching a supernatural crime show called Purgatory. She has a roommate (played by InsatiableDebby Ryan), who doesn’t fully understand her, and a close colleague (Molly Shannon) who does her best.

When Sarah is suddenly plagued by a series of clear visions that are so unreal that she cannot tell her dreams from reality, we are taken on her ghostly and emotional journey – one that encourages us to help Sarah discern what is real and what is in her is head, show empathy for her struggles and reflect on our own self-truths. Horse girl delve so deep into mental illness and psychoticism that the public has no choice but to stumble with Sarah – to be honest, I was not nearly high enough to understand some of the more conceptual scenes. The day before Horse girl premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT, I spoke with Alison Brie about what is perhaps her most transforming role to date. It appears that it is also one of the most personal.

Britt Stephens: How did you come across this project, and more importantly, how did you end up in this woman’s mind?

Alison Brie: Well, the incentive for the story is quite personal for me. I have worked with (Horse girl director) Jeff Baena on other films, and we are good friends. I actually came to him with this idea about a woman with a family history of mental illness who is starting to have weird dreams and has trouble discerning what’s real and what’s going on in her head. And I have a family history of mental illness; my grandmother lived with paranoid schizophrenia and I grew up by hearing all those stories about it through my mother and her rather traumatic childhood. So I have always been fascinated by it and have been very empathetic to it. My mother has always made jokes: “If you make the film about my life, you have to put it in.” She will be very disappointed (laughs). I keep trying to prepare her, like, “Well, it was the turn.”

This is definitely a departure and not as literal as a story as I thought I would make. But as I analyzed it more and more, I was drawn to the narcissistic part of how it relates to me and my personal fear of having mental disorders in my bloodline: how would I know if it would come or would I know? Would I have the consciousness, or would I have this lack of faith in my own brain? And that seemed very frightening to me and as a cool starting point for a very thoughtful character-driven thriller, I think, who has a lot of empathy for his main character.

We had goals to make something where the audience really went on a journey with the character instead of looking at her from the outside. There is such a stigma involved in watching people with mental illness, and we didn’t try to make a movie about mental illness – but we just wanted people to be in her head and not judge her. We want the audience to feel insecure and not know what is real and not real.

BS: And that’s how it felt, 100 percent. To be honest, I still don’t quite know what’s real and not really in Horse Girl. And with Sarah’s family history of mental illness – well, I have a similar history in my own family, and once you discover that, you are just inherent. . .

AB: “Am I a ticking time bomb?”

“We want the audience to feel insecure and not know what is real and not real.”

BS: Exactly. And Sarah has many layers, but she has also experienced a lot of trauma. I want to talk about the relationship she has with the character Molly Shannon, Joan. First you think: “Oh, this is just a friend, a colleague.” And then you realize that Joan is really more of a mother figure; it feels like she is the only one who is really trying to understand what Sarah is going through. How did you and Molly play with that band?

AB: I just love her. She plays for everything. And when we talked to her about it, we said exactly that. She is a bit of a mother figure for Sarah. Sarah has become so isolated in her life. She is very alone during the entire process of this film. And that makes it so difficult for her to deal with the things that happen to her. She has no one and Joan is the closest person she can reach and the most empathetic person when she starts to hear what’s happening.

BS: Her roommate tried, but. . .

AB: Her roommate tried. We wanted there to be a disconnection by casting someone younger, and that was something that we really learned from Debby when we talked about her character. She found that her generation (Gen Z) has a lot of empathy for people and that they want to hear them and not immediately judge them. But even then, as a roommate, you reach the end of your rope.

And again, to speak to Sarah’s isolation. . . she is a very sweet girl and we want people to be by her side. But as a roommate she is always at home (laughs). She is clean, she is neat; she’s not a bad roommate. But who wants a roommate who is always at home in your room? And then the house starts to destroy?

BS: Oh, I’m always home and that’s why I live alone – I don’t want to be that roommate.

AB: Me too. I am always at home and like to be home alone. Or with, you know, my husband (actor Dave Franco) and my cat.

BS: I love a good therapy scene and Sarah has this very clear moment during a conversation with a social worker. Suddenly she was able to express her struggle to someone and at one point she said: “I wish I could start again.” That line really resonated with me; I can imagine that we all felt that way. Was that a challenging scene to photograph, or was it as cathartic as it seemed?

AB: A lot of both. I was nervous about that scene for the reason you just said. Until then, things have become so confused, and it becomes very abstract and surreal, so we need to have a clear moment with Sarah to be like, “What’s wrong?” The public needs some information, and Sarah needs a bit of a bill. She begins to open herself up to Joan, but then she shuns. So this is the most candid one we ever see her speak in the movie. And it is also the most personal stuff.

Jeff came in when we shot that scene and said to me, “Just talk about your grandma. Talk about your mother.” Unlike Sarah, my mother is still alive, but I’m really talking about very personal things and something very real. It was a bit cathartic and it was really nice to photograph it with Jay Duplass, who is also one of our producers. Jay’s wife is a social worker in psychiatric institutions and was on set with us when we recorded those scenes.

BS: When he said to Sarah, “I don’t believe in this, but I believe that what you think is happening is really yours.” That was so important.

AB: Exactly. It goes back to empathy. And what you realize then is the dripping effect of the trauma from her grandmother to her mother, and we clearly see some other major life events from Sarah’s past. And again, she just has nobody. It makes me so happy to see how people post messages on social media, such as: “Reach out, talk to your friends. If you feel a certain kind of way, talk to someone about it” because the worst thing is to get there yourself to go through it.

BS: I think this made this movie so recognizable. When I find myself in those lower moments, I isolate myself.

AB: Me too.

BS: You convince yourself that you don’t want to be a burden to other people, even though I know I have a great network of family and friends that would clearly support me. And I usually know that I only need a few days to sit in it, and then I will feel better.

AB: Exactly. Let me take a day and just live in this funk. And then we see how many days pass and whether we start entering dangerous areas. . .

BS: Then I might text someone.

“I’m really talking about very personal things and tapping something very real.”

AB: The summer before I wrote this movie, I went through a very deep depression, and it was a catalyst, because it was a deeper depression than I had experienced before, and I really started thinking about my mental state. It was the first time I had to do the hardest thing to get out; I would drag myself to a yoga class, but tears still flow over my face while I do yoga. I kind of like, “What’s the matter here?” I immediately sought a therapist because I felt the same energy that you are talking about, that you feel like a burden.

BS: Do you think Sarah felt that way?

AB: Absolutely. I am so happy that I have the resources. . . many of my relatives have been in therapy for years, so I am not afraid to go to therapy or take medication if needed. And thank goodness there is less stigma about that; everyone should look for people to talk if needed.

BS: Unfortunately, it is a privileged thing to be able to find and pay for one, and also a good one. I am obsessed with my therapist, but also just grateful that I have access to it. So, because Sarah essentially convinced herself that she is a clone of her grandmother, I have one last very serious question: if you had a clone, what would you say first? I assume we can control our clones.

AB: Oh wow. If I had a clone that I could control, I feel like they would just be my full-time assistant (laughs). I see them going to the dry cleaner.

BS: You can only stay at home with the cat and send the clone on a date night.

AB: Yes. And I get very anti-social, so I’d like to say, “Go to the bar with my friends. Go get dad and bring him to the museum, and hang out with some people in front of me.”

Look into Alison Brie Horse girl when it hits Netflix on February 7.

Image sources: Getty / Michael Kovac for Acura and Netflix