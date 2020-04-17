Horrifying myths about the Australian Bush that make us terrified by the visit

The Australian shrub is full of natural and unique wonders that attract millions of tourists from all over the world. But is it safe? Below we look at the most persistent legends surrounding the bush and the dangers that lie there.

Bunyips and Yowies roam the dark parts of Bush

Australia is known for its dangerous wildlife. The house with big white sharks, venomous jellyfish and deadly spiders, the country is not the kind of place you want to wander in the wild. As if there weren’t enough proven creepy creatures in Australia, there are also those beasts that have their roots in the native mythology that is said to roam the huge bush.

Native Australian legends speak of the bunyip, a large creature hiding in swamps and waterfalls that emerges to attract unsuspecting victims to a water grave. There are several descriptions of what a bunyip looks like. European settlers in the 19th century believed that the creature had the face of a dog, full of sharp teeth, or tusks or horns, dark fur and flippers.

If you do not find a bunyip in the bush, there is still the possibility of encountering a yowie. This monkey-like creature is said to be covered with long hair and lives in the eastern states of the country. Reports of yowie observations date back to 1700, with the most recent occurrence occurring in New South Wales in 2013.

Devil’s Pool brings an ancient curse

Near Babinda, Queensland is the terrifying pool of Devil. Also known as Babinda Boulders, the pool is said to be haunted by an ancient curse that began with a contemptuous native woman, Oolana. Living in the area, Oolana married another man when she fell in love with Dyga, a man of another race. The two lovers met at Devil’s Pool, but faced Oolana’s husband. To escape from her husband, Oolana jumped into the pool, believing that Dyga would follow her. Instead, he fled with his tribe and left the area, leaving behind Oolana.

There have been at least 16 reported cases of men dying in Devil’s Pool, most of them foreign backpackers. Legend has it that Oolana’s spirit dragged them into the water and drowned them in an act of revenge for abandoning Dinga. Whether it’s really a curse or the pool is just a natural hazard, it’s definitely a place to step carefully.

Bush crawls with killers

Unfortunately, the Australian domestic has become famous for the horrific recorded murders that took place there. The tragic backpacker killings of the late 1980s and early 1990s, and the highly publicized murder of British tourist Peter Falconio in 2001, led people to believe that the bush was crawling with killers waiting for their next victim.

The film Wolf Creek, about a murderer who appears as an auxiliary stranger inside and entices three tourists to their deaths, has helped perpetuate these rumors that the bush is a playground for human butchers. Although there have been many internal attacks in the past, the majority of tourists make their way safely across the country.

The fall of bears exists in the wild

While koalas are known as Australia’s cutest animal, their cousin the bear bear is far from embracing. Drops of bears are easy to differentiate from koalas because they have slightly darker fur and sharp teeth. They are also much larger than the average koala. Unlike koalas, which are herbivores, bears are carnivores and celebrate human flesh, falling from trees to hunt at night.

These vampire-like creatures may or may not have been invented to lose tourists, especially those who are already wary when visiting a country that has such a reputation for being dangerous to wildlife.

