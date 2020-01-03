Horoscopes January 3, 2020: Mel Gibson, stay away from the drama

Loading...

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Eli Manning, 39; Danica McKellar, 45; Mel Gibson, 64; Main Victory, 70.

Happy birthday: keep your life simple, straightforward and within your comfort zone. Refuse to get carried away by the melodrama or the situations of other people who will stand between you and what you want to achieve this year. Expand your mind, use your experience as a reference and don't be afraid to try something you've never done. Choose personal improvement instead of trying to change someone. Their numbers are 7, 12, 22, 27, 32, 40, 43.

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): handle people carefully. Someone will take notes and be anxious to spread rumors about what you did or did not do. Do not leave anything to chance, finish what you start and see who is looking at you. Do the best you can and be the best. 3 star

TAURUS (from April 20 to May 20): expand your knowledge and interests. What you can think of will be the springboard towards something that can help you get ahead professionally. Consider your motives as well as the motives of others. Do not share personal information. 3 star

GEMINI (from May 21 to June 20): charge yourself and achieve what you set out to do. A personal improvement you make will lead to possibilities that can contribute to your status or reputation. A celebration or surprise will require planning. Romance is in the stars. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Be careful not to disturb someone you need on your computer. Listen, make adjustments and follow your plans. Make a difference and be part of the solution, not the problem. Handle legal and financial matters and contracts on your own. 2 stars

LEO (July 23 to August 22): If someone makes a fuss, do your best to calm the situation using incentives and adjustments that help keep the peace. A physical challenge will help relieve stress, as well as being conducive to finding solutions. Romance is presented. 5 stars

VIRGO (from August 23 to September 22): keep track of your goal. What you achieve and the change you put into practice will make a lasting impression on someone who would like to please. Mix business with pleasure and you will get positive results. 3 star

LIBRA (September 23 to October 22): Evaluate a situation that seems unstable. Keep your emotions out of the equation to avoid making a hasty decision. Time is on your side as long as you refuse to let someone intimidate you. Choose romance and socialize instead of discord. 3 star

SCORPION (October 23 to November 21): Refuse to let what other people do disturb you. Spend your time and energy on projects and activities that will help you improve your life. It is recommended to travel, communicate and choose friends with similar ideas. Protect against injuries. 3 star

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21): Spend time at home. Review personal documents, fix your surroundings or relax with someone you love. Don't let a change someone make you bother you. Drop unnecessary luggage, regrets and unpleasant connections. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (from December 22 to January 19): listen to the criticisms, consider what you want to do and make the adjustments that suit you. A lifestyle change will give you a new perspective as you go along and try new things. Personal growth is favored. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (from January 20 to February 18): take a deep breath and prepare to move forward with your plans. Use experience and knowledge to help you navigate through any conflict you face. Put your energy where it is important and spend time with someone you love. 4 stars

PISCES (from February 19 to March 20): balance will make life easier. By giving and receiving, you will be able to achieve the changes that will encourage better relationships with people who share your enthusiasm and aspirations. Promote your beliefs and dreams. 3 star

Birthday baby: you are charming, unique and convincing. You are dedicated and persistent.

