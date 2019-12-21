Horn v Tszyu hits roadblock, Zerafa camp calls for revenge

Loading...

A multi-million dollar stun predicted between former world welterweight champion Jeff Horn and aspiring fighter Tim Tszyu hit a roadblock, a growing row on who gets what share of the bag and where the fight would be organized.

Horn's camp, basking in the aftermath of his man's victory over Michael Zerafa in one of the great Australian fights, seeks to organize the contest in Brisbane, arguing that Horn is the main playing card and should be able to fight in your home country.

Tszyu, son of former world champion Kostya, is from Sydney and would rather fight in his backyard, which Horn does not like.

Tim Tszyu, left, wants an equal share of the prize against Jeff Horn. Credit: Getty

The 31-year-old Horn has a much stronger record than Tszyu, 25, and is looking for a 60-40 split out of the millions of dollars likely to be generated by the clash.