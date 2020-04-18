Horizon Chase Turbo Summer Vibes TiNYiSO Free Download

About Horizon Chase Turbo Summer

Horizon Chase Turbo is a racing game inspired by the great successes of the 80s and 90s: Out Run, Lotus Turbo Challenge, Top Gear (SNES), Rush, among others. Every curve and every turn in Horizon Chase Turbo recreates classic arcade gameplay and gives you unlimited speed limits of fun. Accelerate fully and enjoy!



Horizon Chase Turbo supports multiplayer split-screen in all game modes, to save the nostalgia of playing with your best friends sitting on a sofa all night. The hard part is knowing who your best friend is because he is the one to beat.

Horizon Chase Turbo brings back the graphic context of the 16-bit generation and creates a style inspired by the past without giving up its contemporaneity. The apparent polygon and the aesthetics of the secondary colors accentuate the visual beauty of the game, resulting in a unique and harmonic atmosphere. You will feel the retro soul of the game on a thoroughly modern body.

Horizon Chase Turbo is a race around the world. With each new cup, you will drive your car through extraordinary places, watching the sun go down, facing the rain, snow, volcanic ash, and even massive sandstorms. Whether day or night, each piece takes place in beautiful postcards from around the world.

Horizon Chase Turbo presents Barry Leitch, the musician behind the soundtracks for the classic arcade racing games Lotus Turbo Challenge, Top Gear (SNES), and Rush. While playing, you will be mesmerized by its charming tunes, which complete the graphic ecstasy of each horizon.

Horizon Chase Turbo is the new version of the acclaimed and award-winning game “Horizon Chase World Tour,” selected as “BEST OF 2015” with a Metacritic of 88. The Steam edition brings many features and invisible content that enhance the nostalgia of gaming Old fashioned arcade race.



* 4K resolution graphics

* Amazing old fashioned multiplayer on a split-screen for up to 4 players

* Music by Barry Leitch, Sound Designer in 90s racing classics such as Top Gear and Lotus Turbo Challenge, among others

* Tons of content: 12 cups, 48 ​​cities, 109 tracks, 31 unlockable cars, and 12 upgrades

* Challenge your friends in a competitive online ghost mode

* Create history by adding your name to a friend and global leaderboards

Horizon Chase Turbo – Summer Vibes DLC Trailer

Technical specifications of this version.

Game version:

Interface language: English

Audio language: English

Upload / Re packer group:

Game file name: Horizon_Chase_Turbo_Summer_Vibes_TiNYiSO.iso

Download size of the game: 499 MB

System requirements for Horizon Chase Turbo Summer Vibes TiNYiSO

Before starting Horizon Chase Turbo Summer Vibes TiNYiSO Free Download, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 7 or newer

* Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.0 GHz or higher

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000 or higher

* DirectX: Version 9.0c

* Storage: 500 MB of available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 7 or newer

* Processor: Intel Core i5 2.5 GHz or higher

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce 8000 Series or better

* DirectX: Version 9.0c

* Network: broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 800 MB of available space