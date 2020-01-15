“We want everyone to understand that there are similarities between the peace country and Kitimat with indigenous communities that want economic activity and prosperity to take place,” he said. “All permits are available for this project to continue. This project is ongoing and the rule of law must prevail in B.C. “

Hereditary leaders of the Laws Nets and Nation at Smithers say the project does not have their permission. Supporters of the leaders cut trees along a road to a Coastal GasLink work site and build a new support camp.

They already occupy two other camps along the road. The Unist camp and the Gidimt camp, where the RCMP commanded last year and arrested 14 people.

A B.C. The judge of the Supreme Court issued an order on December 31 against members of Wetuwet and anti-pipeline supporters.

Coastal GasLink issued an order last week to give opponents 72 hours to clear the way to its work site. The company said it was up to the police to determine the “timing and method of enforcing this order”.

The RCMP began Monday to restrict access to the area where the court order applies.

The Mounties say a police checkpoint was set on the 27-kilometer road from a forest road to the area because of safety risks arising from trees cut down over the road and tire stacks that were recently found with gasoline and other fuels in it.

Those who enter the area on the road are stopped by the police and receive a copy of the court order, as well as information about hazards and road conditions.

The RCMP said that those allowed to enter should have permission from the RCMP Operational Commander, who is generally hereditary and elected leaders, elected and other government officials, recognized journalists from recognized media, and those who include food, medicine or other supplies, includes.

The RCMP said that the commander in British Columbia has been involved in a series of meetings and that more are planned with the heirs, elected band councils and others interested in the pipeline.

“It was emphasized that the primary concerns for the RCMP are the safety of the public and officers,” says a statement released Monday. “Our duty is to maintain the safety of everyone involved in this dispute and to prevent further breaches of the BC. Supreme Court ordered injunction. “

The hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet have asked the RCMP not to use force against opponents of the pipeline who are confronted with the order for orders.

Horgan said indigenous peoples in B.C. have used the courts to successfully assert their rights and title, but in this case the courts have confirmed that the project can go ahead and continue.

At the end of last year, the Horgan government adopted legislation to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. It authorizes the government to bring provincial laws and policies into line with the objectives of the declaration of reconciliation with indigenous peoples.

The UN statement says that indigenous peoples have the right to self-determination, meaning they can determine their political status and pursue economic, social and cultural development. It requires that governments obtain “free and informed consent” from indigenous groups before approving projects that affect their country or resources.

But Horgan says the statement does not apply to the Coastal GasLink project.

“Our document, our legislation, our statement is forward-looking,” he said. “It is not a retrospective. We believe it offers opportunities not only for indigenous people, but for all British Colombians.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first reported on January 13, 2020.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press