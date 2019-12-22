Hoping to find some continuity

Loading...

Utah Jazz ranked sixth in the west at 18:11, and yet the first third of the season was a disappointment. This was a team that some (including me) believed to be a legitimate title contender with the obvious roster upgrades they made in this offseason, but so far they haven't been able to get everyone healthy and on the same page ,

The good news is that Utah are in a five-game winning streak right now, and the teams that are believed to beat them, most recently the Hawks and Hornets, a fairly big week ago with games like Heat, Blazers, and Clippers. This is a quality benchmark for jazz on the road to 2020, and it is the first team that we are considering in our Holiday Wishlist series as we take stock of each team starting the new year and what they are should hope for this holiday season, both internally and with possible roster changes.

# 1: continuity

With jazz, it's pretty easy, they have to get everyone on the same page, especially if they're offended, and figure out how to use all of their weapons. I set out the numerous problems that jazz faces a little over a week ago, and the essence is that the ball doesn't move enough, the river runs, and they don't get shots in the places you want, namely, 17th place in the NBA in shot tests on the rim at 34.8 percent.

Utah has too many good attacking players to be as average as they are on this side of the floor, and the answer seems to be mostly to build that trust among themselves and be more willing to play off against each other. There has been insight into this situation and they have been better lately, but they need to maintain this type of game and be able to succeed with different lineups. Much of it will be our second item on Utah's wish list.

# 2: A healthy Mike Conley returns to shape

Conley's fights this season are well documented as he fired the ball horribly at almost every level of the ground. He struggled to get to the rim and land on the edge when he got there, and his once reliable swimmer did not fall despite an enormous number of attempts from the near midfield. Conley is currently on the shelf with a thigh injury that he has exacerbated and will cause him to sit on the bench again. Since Utah plays pretty well in his absence, you should be extra careful with an injury that is as capricious as a thigh injury.

An important reason for this is that he confidently goes into the basket and plays the ball again that made him a star in Memphis. When he and Mitchell were out on the pitch this season, Utah was very good despite some efficiency issues from both of them, and the pressure they can take from each other will be crucial for jazz to take a step forward and be the team , which many thought could be entering the season.

# 3: Upgrade with Backup PG

Given Conley's injury issues this season and in recent years, jazz could likely take a look at the retail market to see if there is any way to improve the security guard's position. It might be time to just give up Dante Exum's idea, as his $ 9.6 million salary could be useful to finalize a deal with just one more year remaining. Emmanuel Mudiay is just not a guy you want to rely on for a couple of minutes in a competing team – great if he's your third point guard, but as a backup he currently plays 15 minutes per game, he's probably a bit overwhelmed in comparison on quality of the rest of the team.

It is also possible that they are looking for more help on the forecourt, as Ed Davis has previously had difficulty finding his level of comfort. Given the problems they had with the movement of the ball and the offense, he added an experienced security guard – say, E & # 39; Twaun Moore from New Orleans – could be helpful.

