Hoping for another trial, a massive man released from prison after 41 years amid a pandemic

A Massachusetts man who has been jailed for 41 years is out of jail while he makes the case for which he was wrongly convicted. He was released in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last Friday, a group of supporters cheered on James Watson as a van approached his sister’s apartment in Somerville.

In a Facebook video, Watson came out and raised his hands in a “V” victory – next to his two lawyers, Barb Munroe and Madeline Weaver Blanchett.

Watson has just arrived from Norfolk State Prison, 41 years after he was arrested for the 1979 murder of a taxi driver in Boston.

“Mr. From day one, Watson asserted that he had never been there and was innocent,” says Munro of Holyroot, who – along with Weaver and the New England Innocence Project – were trying to get a new trial for Watson two years The State Attorney General’s Office started the case.

Last week, Judge Christine Roach allowed Watson to leave prison while his legal team argued his complaint. One of the reasons for his release is that Watson, now 61, is in need of emergency medical treatment.

“And then the fact that COVID-19 is overwhelming will really be a death sentence, because in every prison it’s like a petri dish,” Munro said.

But Munroe said that health care alone would not take him out if he also did not have a serious case. The judge wrote that Watson had a “reasonable opportunity” to have his sentence revoked.

The Suffolk County Prosecutor’s Office wrote a brief legal statement stating that it did not oppose Watson’s release, citing “the potential strength of the defendant’s claims in his motion for reconsideration, his community relations, treatment plan for re-entry, its institutional behavior, etc. his current medical condition and the potential risk of COVID-19 damage. “

The brief also includes a statement of support from the family of murder victim Jeffrey Boyadjian.

“We believe that the humane thing to do in this case is to release him to our family as quickly as possible so that he can receive the necessary medical help and support while awaiting the presentation of his request for reconsideration.” said from the family,

The judge’s release order made reference to Watson’s “impeccable” imprisonment and the likelihood of him escaping or offending him again.

Another factor in Watson’s favor is that his original presenter, Fred Clay, was indicted in 2017 and later awarded $ 1 million in settlement by the state.

“Our hope is that once the municipality finishes their investigation, they will agree that justice has not been done,” Munro said, “and that they will agree to our proposal, as they did with Fred Clay.”

Munroe said Watson’s case focuses on the unreliable ways in which witnesses identified him in the murder, including hypnosis testimony.

She expects the proposal for a new process to be resolved by the end of summer. In the meantime, she said Watson is grateful to be out and not angry.

“He’s just a happy person,” she said. “He practically raised his son from prison and he maintained that connection with him.”

As his trial continues, Watson is required to stay with his sister, wear a tracking device and leave home for medical care only – which is not all that different from most people during a pandemic.

This story is a production of the New England News Collaborative and was originally broadcast on New England Public Radio.