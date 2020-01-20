Hope fixed in Washington in 2020 uses surrogates for help | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Progressive star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a democratic congressman from New York, appears this weekend on behalf of Senator Bernie Sanders in Iowa. “Queer Eye” host Jonathan Van Ness will also punch for Warren in Iowa, alongside Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney and Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who will be in New Hampshire.

And more than a dozen supporters of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, for example, will hold a press conference on Tuesday on the steps of the state capital of New Hampshire.

Faced with the unprecedented situation of being kept out of the critical slot before they vote, these proxies can help fill the gap.

“Surrogates generally punch for the candidate if they cannot be in two places at the same time or go alone to drum up grassroots energy,” said Jennifer Rosenbaum, who was deputy national surrogate director for Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign.

But the stand-ins also fulfill other needs.

For some candidates, surrogates help keep their hands free from controversy by acting as an attack dog. Former housing minister Julián Castro quickly approved Warren after withdrawing from the race. He called her rivals by name during a recent campaign swing through Iowa, saying that neither Sanders nor Joe Biden are so generally acceptable to Democrats. Warren herself rarely mentions her opponents on the stump, unless she is encouraged to do so by a voter or reporter.

While Biden this month repelled Sanders’ attacks over his vote in 2002 that authorized the war in Iraq, John Kerry was present in Iowa. Kerry served two purposes, ensuring Biden’s foreign policy knowledge as a former Secretary of State and appealing to Iowans as someone who won the 2004 Democratic caucuses.

Surrogates also provide voters with the certainty that the candidate understands and will pay attention to local issues. While each candidate has picked up a handful of notes from local Iowa elected officials and state legislators, Biden has some of the greatest Iowa names on his team: former government Tom Vilsack and his wife, Christie; Attorney General Tom Miller; and Rep. Abby Finkenauer. All have appeared with him in recent weeks.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, received approval from the resigning Rep. Dave Loebsack, who will introduce him to Iowa this week.

“An Iowa approval gives you some credibility there,” said Howard Dean, the former Vermont governor who finished third in the 2004 Iowa caucuses.

Surrogates can also give a personal testimony of the best qualities of a candidate and why he or she is qualified as president.

Jill Biden, the wife of Joe Biden, is a fixture on the trail, with the campaign that she has used in recent weeks in Iowa to pursue undecided voters. During an earlier visit to the state, she told the crowd about a woman who made sandwiches for her and her husband near their home in Delaware, who contributed to the campaign.

Jane O’Meara Sanders will campaign on behalf of her husband in Nevada next weekend while he is probably stuck in Washington.

Klobuchar’s daughter was sent out this weekend to campaign for her mother in New Hampshire, and Klobuchar joked on the stump in Iowa that she hoped her daughter was wearing a coat in the cold. Warren has sent her husband, Bruce Mann, to punch for her in Iowa too.

Both are likely to act on behalf of the respective campaigns when the deposition test expires.

Surrogates can also bring a touch of star power to the campaign track to keep voters involved. Sanders has some of the biggest names in music and movies in his team, and actor Danny Glover recently campaigned for him in South Carolina while the senator was in Iowa.

Meanwhile, Andrew Yang brought actor, comedian, and rapper Donald Glover to his team as a creative consultant after the two organized a pop-up store in Los Angeles with merchandise designed as a fundraiser for the campaign. Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle also supports Yang and plans to hold two shows this month to benefit his campaign.

Judy Sheindlin, the reality TV star known as Judge Judy, recently set off with Michael Bloomberg.

Celebrities do not have to appear in person to stimulate their candidate. A video tweeting football champion Megan Rapinoe from her phone call with Warren received 1.8 million views. A conversation Sanders had with rapper Cardi B in a nail salon in Detroit, yielded 2.3 million views on Twitter.

Backers with high power do not always help. Actress Susan Sarandon has been a controversial surrogate for Sanders since his campaign in 2016 and has made headlines for her outspoken criticisms of the Democratic Party and incidental deviating comments. At an event for Sanders in New Hampshire earlier this month, she caused controversy when she said that “without trade unions … we would probably be back to slavery, probably without the ability to negotiate, without security standards.”

And campaigns must sometimes ensure that the surrogate is no greater draw than the candidate. Actress and singer Mandy Moore recently introduced Buttigieg at a meeting at Iowa State University and told the public that he is “such an original” that she doesn’t “think that Hollywood even knows what to do with him.”

Dana Cady, a 19-year-old second-year student at Principia College in Illinois, who flew to Iowa to see Buttigieg talk to a group of her classmates, said they should all visit Moore when they saw her appearing with the candidate. Cady knew Moore from ‘Tangled’, the Disney film in which the actress shows the lead actor – but she was more blinded by the politician than by the celebrity.

“I personally really like Pete. I didn’t need Mandy Moore to win me, “she said.

___

Alexandra Jaffe, The Associated Press