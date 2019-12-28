Honors for cricketers from England, Clive Lloyd wins knight title

Loading...

Four English cricketers who helped the team win its first 50-year-old World Cup title in July have been named to the annual list of New Years honors, the country's cricket council said on Friday. (ECB).

World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan (CBE), versatile Ben Stokes (OBE), Joe Root (MBE) and Jos Buttler (MBE) were honored, as was Trevor Bayliss (OBE), who coached the team. 39; England at their first victory, and the President of the ECB, Colin Graves (CBE).

Exceptional performances: Ben Stokes, from England. Credit: Test

Former English doorman Alan Knott, 95 test veteran, received an MBE while former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd – who won the first World Cup title in 1975 followed by a second in 1979 – obtained chivalry.

"We are delighted that so many players involved in our historic victory for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup have been named to the New Year's list of honors," said ECB Director General Tom. Harrison, in a statement.