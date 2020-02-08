Honor Beat “powerful, important” addition to Canadian theater

I have never seen the death of a loved one as a joyful or beautiful event and certainly not funny.

But award-winning playwright Tara Beagan’s Honor Beat, directed by Valerie Planche and now on the Spriet stage of the Grand Theater, takes the audience brilliantly on an end-of-life journey with an indigenous family while experiencing the horrific, enduring effects of the residential school are exposed system and the extraordinary courage and perseverance of the survivors.

This is an important piece of theater, not only because of the indigenous story it tells, but also because it includes universal issues of love, family, dealing with the death of a loved one and assisted suicide.

Honor Beat tells the story of two very different sisters: Anna Rae (Andrea Menard), a free-spirited yoga studio owner who has just returned from a Sundance in South Dakota; and, her younger brother or sister, Rae Anna (Tracey Nepinak), a nervous, ecclesiastical, suburban mother of two Vancouver daughters who smokes crap and is constantly busy with a cell phone.

They are half-sisters with different fathers who have been brought to the bed of their dying, older mother (Tai Grauman). One sister has a secret to share with the other.

They help them during their vigil by Spanish (Nicholas Nahwegahbow), a friendly, caring nurse who takes care of mother and has become the love of Anna Rae.

Andrea Menard, like Anna-Rae, sings with her mother, played by Tai Grauman, in the production of Honor Beat of the Grand Theater, in which two estranged daughters come together on the bed of their dying mother. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

The audience is initially surprised by the young actor, Grauman, in the role of mother. But we soon learn that she represents the spirit of their mother, involving the sisters individually in an effort to bring them together and bridge their differences.

The tension between the sisters is firmly established, the younger Rae-Anna upset that her older sister put their mother in a hospital when she had promised to let her die at home, not in an institution that would remind her of abominations in the residential school.

We learn that their mother’s father was a residential priest who raped her mother, that Anna Rae’s father was a boy her mother fell in love with during her own time at the residential school, but did not appear on the night she was born. were planning to escape, his fate a mystery.

We also learn that Rae-Anna’s father died young and that their mother had been abused by a partner who had once placed her in the hospital when the girls were very young.

What makes this game so interesting, compelling and important is not only that it sheds light on the suffering of indigenous people who have brutally stolen their language and culture, but also because much of the conflict between the sisters is as experienced by most families in similar circumstances.

I thought the acting was solid, especially Grauman in the role of mother, who brings light to the heavy themes with a nice clarity and a little humor.

Having grown up with six sisters, I had no trouble believing the tension between Anna-Rae and Rae-Anna, or the love they were stubbornly trying to hide.

The highly acclaimed native writer Lee Maracle is a fantastic reproduction of Mama on a video of the cell phone that Rae-Anna made for her sister and that plays the same role as Grauman. Another video shows documentary film of children at a residential school.

The set is simple but effective, basically two spaces: the hospital room and a garden outside the hospital where Rae-Anna starts smoking pot and fidget on her phone. The rear wall is the hospital building, large, imposing and cold.

This 90-minute show premiered in Calgary in the fall of 2018 as an action with two acts that critics, including Post B.’s Louis B. Hobson, found difficult. This version is very comfortable, sleek and fascinating and keeps the audience tightly focused, even during difficult scenes with conversations at the same time, one in the room, the other in the garden.

The final scene of Honor Beat is stunningly beautiful, one that will make hearts rise and, for some, the tears will flow.

Beagan’s Honor Beat is an essential, powerful and important addition to Canadian theater; Kudos to artistic director Dennis Garnhum for this courageous addition to the production history of the Grand.

Honor Beat is a work of art but, more importantly, a barrel that provides some humanity and understanding for a number of very difficult, contemporary problems that many of us are struggling with today.

Rating: *** 1/2 (out of five stars)

