Hong Kong’s disruption is Sydney’s chance

What brings us to today. Nobody can say that the situation in Hong Kong is irrelevant. The recent wave of protests does not seem to be ending soon.

In fact, many argue that this is the new norm, as Hong Kong and China are grappling with the interpretation of the “one country, two systems” concept.

The sometimes violent protests have led to massive business interruptions, a decline in luxury retail, a slump in property values ​​and the question of whether Hong Kong can continue to be an important regional office center.

Although it is not polite to take advantage of someone else’s misfortune, Sydney could not be better able to challenge Singapore in the competition for regional offices in the Asia-Pacific region.

Despite our recent forest fire crisis, Sydney has a great climate. We have a well-trained, multilingual workforce. Our political, legal and financial system is stable, highly developed and offers security.

We have excellent cultural facilities, great sporting facilities (and traditions) and diverse housing options. We have some of the most innovative and inviting office buildings in the world – and more are in preparation!

More importantly, Australia’s well-thought-out immigration system provides citizenship routes that our four competitors don’t.

Who wouldn’t want to set up an Asia-Pacific regional office here? We cannot just sit on our hands and wait. We now have to throw out the welcome mat and build the case for Sydney as THE Asia Pacific Regional Center.

Large corporations, small businesses, and governments (local, state, and federal) should now plan. Sydney is by far the most attractive regional office location in the Asia-Pacific region. This time, let’s take the plunge to Singapore.

Michael Cook is a group leader at Investa Property Group