Hong Kong reports virus death when hospital workers strike paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Hong Kong was hit hard by the outbreak of SARS in 2002-2003, or a severe acute respiratory syndrome, a virus from the same family as the current outbreak. Confidence in the Chinese authorities has plummeted after months of protests against the government in the Asian financial hub.

The besieged leader of the area, Carrie Lam, criticized the strike and said the government was doing everything it could to limit the flow of people across the border.

“Important services, critical operations have been compromised,” including cancer treatment and newborn care, Lam told reporters. “So I appeal to those who participate in this promotion: let’s put the interests of patients and the entire public health system above all other things.”

China reported 425 deaths and 20,438 confirmed cases, a sharp increase compared to the previous day. At least 180 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China, including two fatalities, one in Hong Kong and the other in the Philippines.

The patient who died in Hong Kong was a 39-year-old man who had traveled to Wuhan, the mainland city where the outbreak began. The hospital authority said on Tuesday that he had pre-existing health problems, but did not provide details.

According to the authorities, most deaths are among the elderly and people with other health problems. More than 80% were more than 60 years old and more than 75% had an underlying disease, Jiao Yahui, an official of the National Health Commission, told a press conference on Tuesday.

Dr. David Heymann, who led the World Health Organization’s response to the SARS outbreak, said it is too early to say when the new virus will peak, but it is still increasing.

He said that the peak in recent days in China is partly due to the fact that officials have expanded their search to include milder cases, not just people with pneumonia. He refused to predict whether the virus would eventually cause a pandemic or a global outbreak. WHO defines a pandemic as the long-term transmission of a disease in at least two world regions.

Heymann said that when the new virus starts spreading outside of China, scientists will get a better understanding of it. “What we will see is the clearer natural history of the disease,” he said, while those exposed to the virus “are being monitored and viewed very closely,” he said.

Nevertheless, the WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged countries to share more data on infections outside of China, and added that detailed information was only provided in 38% of cases.

He said in particular: “Some high-income countries are far behind in sharing this vital data with the WHO. … Without better data, it is very difficult for us to assess how the outbreak is developing or what impact it could have and to ensure that we make the most appropriate recommendations. “

In Wuhan, patients were transferred to a new 1,000-bed hospital that was built in just 10 days, the prefabricated units equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and ventilation systems. A specially built hospital with 1500 beds will be opened soon.

Elsewhere in the city, the authorities converted a gymnasium, exhibition space, and cultural center into hospitals with a total of 3,400 beds to treat patients with mild symptoms. Television video showed beds that were placed in tight rows in game rooms, without any barriers in between.

Authorities hope this will help alleviate what is described as an overwhelmed public health system in Wuhan and the surrounding areas.

A man, Fang Bin, said he saw departments so busy during a visit to the No. 5 hospital on Saturday that some patients were forced to sit on the floor.

“There are too many patients, it’s overcrowded,” Fang told The Associated Press. He said he was taken out of his house and interrogated by the police after he posted a video of what he saw online.

Thailand confirmed six more cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 25, the highest outside of China. Two were motor taxi drivers who had driven for Chinese tourists. A Thai taxi driver was also previously diagnosed with the virus. The cases are worrying because they suggest that the virus can spread more easily between people.

WHO officials reported slower progress than expected in equipping laboratories in Africa to test for the new virus. There are no confirmed cases reported on the continent, but Dr. Ambrose Talisuna, WHO health adviser, said the risk is “very, very high”.

China is struggling to maintain the supply of face masks, along with protective suits and other items, because it strives for temperature controls in homes, offices, shops and restaurants, requires masks to be worn in public and prevents over 50 million people from wearing it leave house in Wuhan and surrounding cities.

The European Union office in Beijing said that Member States have shipped 12 tons of protective equipment to China, with more on the way.

Meanwhile, Japanese health officials carried out medical checks on about 3,700 passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Yokohama after a passenger tested positive after leaving the ship while in Hong Kong. At least 133 people who have symptoms or have been in close contact with the infected man have been identified and each confirmed to have the virus will be sent to hospitals for isolation treatment, said Ministry of Health officials.

Associated Press writers Alice Fung in Hong Kong, Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo and Maria Cheng in London contributed to this report.

Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press