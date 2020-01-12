HONG KONG – More than a thousand people attended a meeting in Hong Kong on Sunday to encourage people and governments abroad to support the city’s pro-democracy movement and to oppose China’s ruling communist party.

Representatives of allied activist groups from Canada, Europe and Taiwan made comments and led those present into chants of “Fight for freedom! Stay with Hong Kong!”

Speakers also celebrated the results of Saturday’s presidential elections in Taiwan, with Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party voting in a landslide on a second term.

Months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, many in Taiwan have forced the contrast between their democratically governed island and the authoritarian mainland of China.

A former British colony, Hong Kong, was returned to China in 1997. In the context of ‘one country, two systems’, the city enjoys more democratic rights than those on the mainland, but protesters say that these liberties have been steadily eroded under Chinese President Xi Jinping.

