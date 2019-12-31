Hong Kong protests brought 2019 "sadness, fear," says Carrie Lam – National

Loading...

According to employees of The Associated Press

Published on December 31, 2019

Months of protests for democracy in Hong Kong brought "sadness, fear, disappointment and even anger," the city council said on Tuesday, promising to address the underlying social and economic problems in the coming year.

In a speech in a news year, Carrie Lam said 2019 would bring "unprecedented challenges" and she would "listen humbly" to end the protests, which saw violent clashes between protesters and police.

However, Lam also reaffirmed the importance of the "One Country, Two Systems" framework, under which the former British colony has been ruled by Beijing since 1997 and which does not question the ultimate authority of the ruling Communist Party.

"We all want to see an end to this predicament," said Lam. "The situation has caused sadness, fear, disappointment and even anger."

The protests began in June over a proposed law that would have allowed extradition to China, but has since taken calls for universal suffrage and an investigation into the alleged police brutality. Many protesters complain that Beijing and Lam's government are undermining the city's western-style autonomy and civil liberties, as opposed to the party's strict authoritarian rule in mainland China.

The extradition law has been withdrawn and the scale of protests has narrowed since opposition candidates in the December elections for district officials, the lowest level of government in Hong Kong, won the majority of the posts.

