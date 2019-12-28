Hong Kong protesters march through shopping malls and ask Chinese traders to leave the mainland

Loading...

Police fought protesters marching through a Hong Kong shopping mall on Saturday, demanding that Chinese traders leave the area on a new weekend with anti-government tensions.

The protest in Sheung Shui near the Hong Kong border with the mainland was part of an effort to put pressure on the government by interrupting economic activity.

About 100 protesters marched through the mall and shouted, "Free Hong Kong!" And "Return to the mainland!"

The plainclothes police attacked some demonstrators and handcuffed them. An official fired pepper spray at protesters and reporters. The government broadcaster RTHK reported that 14 people were arrested.

Some buyers argued with the police in olive-green costumes and helmets that blocked the sidewalks in the mall.

The protests that began in June against a proposed extradition law have expanded to calls for more democracy and other grievances.

The proposed law has been withdrawn, but protesters want the resignation of Carrie Lam, the leader of the territory, and other changes.

Demonstrators complain that Beijing and Lam's government are undermining the Western-style autonomy and civil liberties promised to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to China in 1997.

On Saturday, some retailers in the Sheung Shui Mall wrapped orange ribbons around kiosks or partially closed security doors in stores, but most stores continued to operate normally.

Hong Kong, which has no sales tax and is known for real products, is popular with Chinese retailers who buy goods to resell on the mainland.

Police clashed with demonstrators in Sheung Shui in June.

Earlier this week, during the Christmas holidays, demonstrators broke windows in the shopping streets. Some fought with the police.

According to the police, a total of 336 people, some of whom were only 12, were arrested from Monday to Thursday. The total number of people arrested for protests during half a year was almost 7,000.

Protesters have damaged subway stations, banks and other public facilities.

Earlier this month, opposition candidates won the majority of district elections, the lowest level of government.

