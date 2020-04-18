Hong Kong police arrest democracy activists, media tycoon

HONG KONG – Hong Kong law enforcement arrested at the very least 14 veteran pro-democracy lawmakers, activists and a media tycoon on Saturday on fees of joining unlawful protests very last calendar year contacting for reforms.

Amongst these arrested ended up 81-year-previous activist and previous lawmaker Martin Lee and democracy advocates Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Au Nok-hin.

Law enforcement also arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who established area newspaper Apple Each day.

Lai, Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum — a previous lawmaker from the Democratic Party — ended up charged in February around their involvement in a mass anti-govt demonstration on Aug. 31 previous yr. The protests in the semi-autonomous territory towards proposed extradition laws uncovered deep divisions in between democracy-minded Hong Kongers and the Communist Get together-dominated central govt in Beijing.

The monthly bill — which would have allowed Hong Kong people to be sent to mainland China to stand trial — has been withdrawn, but the protests have ongoing for much more than seven months, centered about requires for voting legal rights and an unbiased inquiry into law enforcement perform.

Although the protests started peacefully, they progressively descended into violence just after demonstrators turned frustrated with the government’s reaction. They sense that Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam has dismissed their requires and employed the law enforcement to suppress them.

The League of Social Democrats wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday its leaders were amongst all those arrested, which includes chairman Raphael Wong. They were accused of participating in two unauthorized protests on Aug. 18 and Oct. 1 past yr.

