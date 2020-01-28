Hong Kong plans to cut rail links as the virus spreads from China

BEIJING – Hong Kong said Tuesday that it will cut all rail links to mainland China as the United States and other governments are ready to evacuate citizens from the Chinese city, which is at the center of a virus outbreak that has now hit more than 100 people were killed.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, wearing a green face mask, said at a press conference that the train would stop at midnight on Thursday and the two mainland stations would be closed.

It stopped shortly before the border was completely closed, as North Korea and Mongolia did, but said the flights from the mainland would be reduced.

China’s deaths from the new viral disease rose to 106, including the first death in Beijing, the Chinese capital, and 24 others in Hubei Province, where the first diseases were found in December.

Asian stock markets fell for a second day and were affected by concerns about the global economic impact of the virus.

The U.S. consulate in central China’s Wuhan city, where authorities closed access on January 22 to contain the disease, was preparing to fly its diplomats and some other Americans out of the city on Wednesday. Japan and South Korea said they would send planes to Wuhan this week to evacuate their citizens. France, Mongolia and other governments also planned evacuations.

The U.S. health authorities have expanded their recommendation that people should not necessarily travel to part of China, but only to Wuhan and other areas most affected by the outbreak.

China’s increasingly drastic containment efforts began with flight, train, and bus connections to Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. This ban has spread to 17 cities with more than 50 million inhabitants in the most far-reaching disease control measures ever imposed.

According to the National Health Commission, 1,771 new cases were confirmed in China on Monday, increasing the national total to 4,515. It was said that 976 people were in serious condition.

The government has sent an additional 6,000 medical workers from all over China to Wuhan, including 1,800 to arrive on Tuesday, a commission official, Jiao Yahui, said at a press conference.

A boy was operated on in Wuhan after his 27-year-old mother was hospitalized as a “highly suspect” virus case, state television reported. The mother, who had a fever and cough, was 37 weeks pregnant or two weeks shorter than a normal full pregnancy.

The doctors wore protective masks and clothes for childbirth on Friday at Union Hospital.

“She was unlikely to give birth naturally,” said Zhao Yin, the hospital’s deputy obstetrician director. “After the child was born, the mother would have less pressure in the lungs and she could be treated better.”

In Beijing, residents of two villages in the eastern Pinggu district of the capital refused to allow outsiders to enter to escape the virus.

“The village has been closed,” said a member of the Beitumen Village Committee, who would only name his surname, Guo over the phone. He said the villagers could go out to meet daily needs.

Another village, Jingyu, imposed similar restrictions, said a member of the local committee who would not give his name.

The Ministry of Education has canceled English skills and other tests for students wishing to apply to universities abroad. The ministry announced that the new semester for public schools and universities was postponed until further notice after the New Year celebration.

Hong Kong announced postal services and most government offices remained closed until at least next week. The education department said the schools would reopen on February 17th.

Chinese financial markets were closed for the holidays, but the stock indices in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney all declined.

Beijing’s official response has “improved significantly” since the 2002/03 SARS outbreak, which also occurred in China. “However, fears of global contagion are not being resolved,” said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

Airlines, resorts and other companies that rely on travel and tourism have suffered significant losses. Gold and bond prices rose as traders put money in safe havens.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange, one of the busiest in the world, announced it would postpone the resumption of trading after the holidays by three days to Monday.

Scientists are concerned about the new virus because it is closely related to other diseases such as SARS that killed nearly 800 people.

So far, the new coronavirus does not seem to spread as easily to humans as SARS or influenza. Most of the cases that spread between people affected family members and health professionals who had contact with patients. This suggests that the new virus is not well suited for infecting humans.

China has reported eight cases in Hong Kong and five in Macau, and more than 45 cases have been confirmed worldwide. Almost all of them are Chinese tourists on the mainland or people who have visited Wuhan.

Taiwan announced on Tuesday that two 70-year-old Wuhan tourists have been confirmed to have the disease and increased their total number to seven cases. Thailand reported that six family members from Hubei were new cases and increased the total to 14.

Germany confirmed its first case late Monday. Infections have also been confirmed in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada, Australia and Sri Lanka.

The five American cases – two in Southern California and one each in Washington, Chicago and Arizona – are people who have recently arrived from central China. Health officials said they have no evidence that the virus is spreading in the United States and believe that the risk to Americans remains low.

During the SARS outbreak, the Chinese authorities were criticized for being slow to respond and not sharing information. The government has reacted more aggressively to the recent outbreak.

Wuhan is building two hospitals for the growing number of patients, one with 1,500 beds and one with 1,000 beds. The first should be ready next week.

The coronavirus family includes colds, but also more serious diseases such as SARS and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. The new virus causes cold and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

It is believed that the virus has spread to people living in wildlife sold at a Wuhan market. China banned trade in wild animals on Sunday and urged people to stop eating meat.

