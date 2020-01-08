Hong Kong leader says the new year will be a challenging one paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The mass protests began in June to oppose proposed extradition legislation that would have allowed the people of Hong Kong to stand trial on mainland China, where activists are routinely imprisoned. Although Lam has since withdrawn the bill, demonstrations have continued around broader democratic demands, fueled by the distrust of the central government in Beijing governed by the Communist Party.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, was sent back to China in 1997 under “one country, two systems,” which promises certain rights to the territory that the mainland does not have.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Lam also tried to dispel fears about an airway disorder that may have infected some Hong Kong residents who recently traveled to the central city on mainland Wuhan, where 59 patients are being treated for a form of pneumonia whose cause has not been determined.

Lam declined to comment on Luo Huining, the new head of the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong, who was appointed this weekend.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Lam’s comments in the first two paragraphs were not direct quotes.

The corresponding press