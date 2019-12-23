Hong Kong is preparing for protests in shopping malls, harbor front during the Christmas holidays – National

Loading...

Hong Kong is preparing for demonstrations over the Christmas week. Protesters are planning events in neighborhoods, including prime shopping centers, that were the last time in more than six months of unrest.

This week's protests follow a weekend of rallies, including one on Sunday, which ended in chaotic clashes between black-clad, masked demonstrators, kicking and beating the police, throwing stones and glass at them.

The police retaliated with pepper spray and a policeman pulled a gun against a crowd but did not shoot witnesses and cable television, according to Reuters.

Protests scheduled during the week include evening demonstrations in five shopping centers on Christmas Eve. A countdown rally is planned near the city's harbor front in the lively Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district.

The demonstrators are also planning an event called "Suck the Christmas" on Christmas Day, where they are to protest in various districts, according to social media announcements.

Earlier on Sunday, more than 1,000 people quietly joined together for China's ethnic Uighurs, who were held in masses in camps in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang.

The rally had received police permission to be held, but the police said they took action after demonstrators "attacked" officers to help an arrested person escape.

Demonstrators who advocated independence from Hong Kong also removed the national flag from its location on the protest site, a move the government declared illegal.

“The advocacy of Hong Kong independence is not conducive to the general and long-term interests of Hong Kong society. This also contradicts the established basic policy of the People's Republic of China with regard to Hong Kong, ”the government said in a statement overnight.

The protests in Hong Kong are in their seventh month, albeit in a relative calm compared to the extent and intensity of the violence since the beginning of June.

Many residents are upset by what they see as Chinese interference in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies the interference and is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula that was introduced at the time, and blames foreign forces for unrest.

Many people in Hong Kong are also angry that they perceive police brutality and call for an independent investigation into allegations of excessive violence. Other demands include the release of all arrested demonstrators and full democracy.

