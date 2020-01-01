Hong Kong demonstrators, police fight overnight while the clash extends into the New Year – National

Loading...

According to employees of The Associated Press

Published on January 1, 2020

HONG KONG (AP) – Hong Kong police used tear gas, pepper spray, and water cannons against anti-government protesters on New Year's Eve and early in the morning on Wednesday to extend the month-long movement to a new year.

Police action focused on the industrial and working-class neighborhoods on the Kowloon side of the city, where demonstrators saw a New Year's show. The demonstrators then marched into a densely populated shopping district as the prelude to an annual democracy demonstration that tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands are expected to take part in on Wednesday afternoon.

The protests began in June over bills that could have allowed residents to be extradited to China, where they could be subjected to torture and unfair trials. Legislation was withdrawn, but not before the protests broadened to include more demands for reform in the semi-autonomous area of ​​China.

Hong Kong has weakened its New Year celebrations in the wake of protests that have hit the city's retail, tourism and nightlife sectors.

Protesters also gathered at Prince Edward subway station, where police had stormed in four months ago, beating and tearing up demonstrators unable to escape. This incident is cited among many demonstrators as police abuse cases for which no one has been held accountable.

