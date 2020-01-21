HOUSTON – A Honduran mother and her two children admitted to hospital have been deported to Guatemala under a Trump policy to send some people seeking asylum in the US to third countries, lawyers argue for the mother on Tuesday.

Lawyers had asked a federal judge last week to prevent the US government from deporting the family. Judge Micaela Alvarez, US district judge, did not decide on their request before Tuesday, the day the government had said it was intended to remove the mother and her two children, ages 1 and 6, according to a plan to send families to different countries so that they can seek asylum elsewhere.

The 1-year-old had diarrhea and fever, while the 6-year-old was diagnosed with the flu, according to Dr. Amy Cohen, executive director of the immigrant advocacy group Last Last One. Cohen says the children became ill during US customs and border custody after the family crossed the border in December without permission.

Both children were admitted during the weekend. In court proceedings, government lawyers said the baby was being watched to make sure she could be deported.

Cohen said Tuesday that the children were released from the hospital on Monday and a nurse said they could travel. According to Cohen, the family has flown to Guatemala and is now staying in a reception center in Guatemala City. They must apply for asylum in Guatemala or leave the country immediately.

“The cruelty was more than pale – not just in the removal itself, but also in the details of the treatment of this mother and her small children,” she said.

CBP has not responded to several requests for comment on the case.

President Donald Trump’s government signed a deal with Guatemala last year to include asylum seekers from Honduras and El Salvador. Since then, it has also sent Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala. The US has also announced similar agreements with Honduras and El Salvador.

The Trump government says the deals, known as asylum cooperation cooperatives, allow migrants from Central America to “seek protection in the region,” although thousands of people flee El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras each year due to endemic poverty, crime and political or religious persecution. The American Civil Liberties Union and other legal groups have filed a lawsuit to prevent compliance with the agreements.

Since last week, at least 115 people were originally sent from Honduras and El Salvador by the US to Guatemala.

___

Associated Press journalist Sonia Perez D. in Guatemala City contributed to this report.

Nomaan Merchant, The Associated Press