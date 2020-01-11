Honda is on the right track to win Dakar for the first time in 30 years

Photo: Honda

KTM’s first Dakar victory was in 2001 and the manufacturer has since taken first place every time. At the halfway point of the event in 2020, it looks like Honda has a chance to dethrone the Austrians.

Honda rider Ricky Brabec leads the bikes almost 21 minutes ahead of Husqvarna rider Pablo Quintanilla. KTM driver Toby Price is in third place with 25 minutes and 39 seconds behind.

Brabec led most of the 6th stage, the last before the rest day in the middle of the race, although the lead was short for most of the stage. According to Motorsport.com, Luciano Benavides was less than a minute behind on his KTM before losing time between the last checkpoint and the finish due to engine problems. Price also had problems towards the end of the stage and lost eight minutes.

Husqvarna driver Andrew Short ended the stage without rear tires.

KTM driver Matthias Walkner said Honda had “much better cards”, although he quickly pointed out that the race was not over yet. “We see how quickly this can change. Today Kevin broke the engine, Toby had a problem with the bike. “

The second half of the event will continue tomorrow in Riyadh.