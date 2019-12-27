Honda hybrid version edition

Loading...

Today we learn about the warm opinion of Honda's CEO, Takahiro Hachigo, about the current state of electric vehicles. But he left some thought, what about Honda hybrids?

The Hachigo version of electric vehicles ("there is not enough infrastructure") has some value, contrary to the point of view of my colleague Aaron Gordon, but the fact is that, even in hybrid products, Honda's offers have been. .. OKAY?

Personally, I loved driving the new NSX, but sales have been slow enough for Honda to reassign its construction staff to make some TLX sedans by hand for no reason. And the CR-Z, man, do you remember the CR-Z? I hadn't done it until I saw this comment, but once I did, I felt discouraged.

Do I have a point here? I'm not sure. But I'm here for the speech, folks. Shoutout to Exage03040 – Red Puck Down for this piece.

