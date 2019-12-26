Honda has built 400 million motorcycles

Loading...

Photo: Honda

Honda has been manufacturing motorcycles since 1949. It's been 70 years moving people on two wheels when sometimes four simply wasn't possible or realistic or the most fun. And just at the end of 2019, the company celebrates its 400 millionth motorcycle built.

Honda introduced the Dream D-Type in 1949, a post-World War II motorcycle that was cheap, efficient, reliable and basic. It had a two-stroke air-cooled single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 98 cc. It produced a whopping three horsepower and was Honda's first mass-produced motorcycle.

From there, Honda expanded to manufacture all kinds of motorcycles you can imagine and gave European manufacturers a real opportunity for their money.

Thirty-five manufacturing facilities in 21 countries later, Honda's motorcycle production has been stellar. In 1997, it produced 100 million units. In 2008, its 200 million units. It reached the milestone of 300 million units in 2014. It is finishing this year with 400 million motorcycles built, according to a company press release.

As expected, the United States market represents very little of Honda's motorcycle production. According to a pie chart of the company, most of the production units went to India (28.2 percent). Indonesia ranked second (24.8 percent).

Graphic: Honda

In fact, USA UU. It doesn't even appear on the chart. This, without a doubt, is because the motorcycle culture here is simply not as big as it is in Asian and Latin American countries.

Honda did not say which motorcycle was its 400 million number, but damn it! Four hundred million motorcycles. They are more motorcycles than kilometers along the Earth and the sun.

