Honda Extends Negligence to Several Thousands of Wage Workers in USA.

Honda has announced plans to hire several thousand employees and salaried employees in the US within two weeks.

This will effectively extend the cost reduction measures that initially affected only manufacturing workers.

“In addition to the impact of COVID-19 on the market, home orders in many cities and states are hindering consumers in a number of markets from purchasing new cars. As a result, Honda must continue to suspend production to offset product offerings in the absence of market demand,” automakers.

The Japanese company said it was making “temporary adjustments to its manufacturing and business operations in North America” ​​in the form of interruptions and increased plant shutdowns in Mexico.

Specifically, Honda said it is extending the suspension of production of cars, engines and transmission plants in Mexico until April 30. This decision is consistent with the already announced suspension of production in the US and Canada until May 1.

What’s new is that most Honda and US employees will be reviewed within two weeks. This is a relatively rare solution, as many car manufacturers have chosen to cut management pay and lay off workers instead.

According to a company spokeswoman who spoke with Bloomberg, Honda will continue to pay for medical assistance to employees and other benefits. In addition, they will be eligible for state unemployment assistance.

The U.S. employs about 31,000 people in the U.S., about 16,900 of whom are already on fire – most of whom work at auto parts and car assembly factories every hour. About three quarters of Honda’s workforce is involved in manufacturing, with the remainder occupying financial, trade, and research development.

Most white collar employees will be sprayed starting in California on April 17 and other locations starting April 19.