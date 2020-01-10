Honda Augmented Driving Concept is adorable and lets you be a really, really distracted driver

Loading...

At this year’s CES, which we didn’t take part in because it contradicted the Global Air Cleaners And Filters Show (GACAF) in beautiful, erotic Lansing, Honda introduced an interesting and charming concept car that seems to have the goal to be a kind of bridge between cars with a human brain and muscle drive and completely autonomous cars. Type of. They call it the Augmented Driving Concept, and I feel like I have to explain it a bit more for both of us.

The overall design of the car is like a mixture of a futuristic bathtub that the famous industrial designer Colani wanted to get into and a small roadster like an Austin Healey Sprite or a Porsche Speedster.

The face of the car is similar in concept to the very charming Honda E electric car, only with a clear face mask. In my opinion, this is also an EV concept due to the concept and the minimal cooling supply.

There is a large bench and a back seat, although there is a minimal, almost unusable windshield and no visible roof. The sides have a large triangular window, why not?

While the design of the car is novel and fun, it’s a fairly normal concept car. What is more unique here is the basic augmented driving concept that Honda calls

“Honda will present its expanded driving concept to address the cultural transition to autonomous vehicles. Honda believes that customers in the autonomous future can enjoy mobility in a new way if they are released from the responsibility of driving. At the same time, customers may still want to experience the emotions and thrill of driving.

The Honda Augmented Driving Concept offers a seamless transition from autonomous to semi-autonomous driving. In order to react quickly to the curiosity of the user, the autonomous driving system is always on standby to intervene and control the vehicle if necessary. The drive system switches with a switch between automatic and manual mode and offers more than eight modes between fully autonomous and semi-autonomous operation. Various sensors in the vehicle constantly read the user’s intent to switch smoothly between these modes, creating an instinctive driving experience. “

Actually, minus all PR problems, this seems to be such that you can usually drive the car if you feel like it, but if you are distracted by a shiny piece of film on the side of the road or on the side of the road As a particularly convincing billboard for bail or for you passing Tatra T87 from 1941, you can just stop driving and get the car to take control with a casual, slightly sensual slap on the wheel.

You can see it in action here in the Honda promotional video:

It is also worth noting that the dot pattern on this steering wheel gives the impression that Honda has developed a technology that turns screens into steering wheels.

Based on this video, what Honda developed doesn’t seem to be really any different than an autonomous car. Instead, they built an autonomous car with the option that people are really, really terrible drivers and have no consequences.

Oh a bird!

The driving style is also somewhat unconventional; It is a fully steering wheel based system that accelerates and retracts the wheel to apply the brakes.

This diagram gives a good idea of ​​the concept: you can have an autonomous car that takes you anywhere with robotic efficiency, or this advanced setup that lets you bounce around like a distracted magpie to draw your attention to the car you’re getting away from stops driving any trees, books, or giant muffins.

I suspect that the book in the graphic implies that you can choose to read instead of drive? I mean, why not?

Indeed, I think such things are likely to be common in future autonomous vehicles, but more to enable car control in situations where the autonomous system is unable to function, for example in the case of people who Instruct cars to park in a large field by pointing, or in areas or conditions where GPS or camera / sensor data cannot be accessed for any reason.

It’s a bit silly, I think, but I don’t hate this idea. In this way, you can maintain the migratory aspect of driving that could destroy autonomy, and I am in favor of everything that helps us maintain it.