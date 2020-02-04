Homie disruptor Homie scores $ 23 million, is ready for market expansion

DRAPER – Utah’s tech-based real estate disruptor, Homie, announced a $ 23 million Series B financing on Tuesday, as the 3 1/2 year-old effort is ready to expand its markets.

With the new money infusion following a $ 10 million Series A in 2018, Homie can grow its current bases in Utah and Arizona into new arenas, including Las Vegas, Boise, Idaho, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. A spokesperson for Homie said the company is also monitoring Seattle, Washington and Nashville, Tennessee. as potential new markets.

Homie has built a residential real estate transaction system that abandons the commission-based approach used by older real estate agents who typically charge a combined 5% to 6% of the selling price of a home. Instead, Homie uses a $ 1500 fixed rate for sellers and offers discounts on the buyer side of the comparison and uses a software system, along with agents and lawyers, to optimize efficiency for a complex process that, for most people, largest financial transaction of their lives.

The company has also added Homie Loans, Homie Title and Homie Insurance in an effort to create a one-stop, “end-to-end real estate experience”. Homie says it saved customers around $ 55 million in commission fees in 2019 on $ 1 billion in real estate transactions. The company also reported that it increased its revenues by around 150% last year.

Homie co-founder and CEO Johnny Hanna said the key to the continued success of his business is finding the right marriage of technology, services and practical experience.

“Buying or selling a house is expensive and time-consuming because of all the different companies you have to work with,” Hanna said in a statement. “Communication is becoming a game of telephone from all parties involved. We disrupt the traditional model and save customers thousands of dollars by combining technology, a team of experts and a one-stop shop for real estate.

“Technology has changed everything except the business model for real estate. That time has finally come. “

Six percent of life’s largest transaction is about $ 21,000 from the purchase at the current, average-priced property in Utah.

Viewers in the industry say that, more often than not, the commission that is usually collected by real estate agents is baked into the final selling price of houses. In Utah, the average home value at the end of 2019 fluctuated around $ 351,000 according to data collected by the online real estate database Zillow.

That commission – currently on average between 5% and 6% in the US – is one that has existed for decades and has so far survived the challenges of alternative home sales transactions and purchases that have tried to compete with the National Association or Realtors and its hundreds of subsidiaries with multiple listing services in the US.

According to the organization, almost 9 out of every 10 residential sales transactions are mediated by its affiliated agents and brokers.

Now a tide shift may come when the National Association of Realtors is scrutinized through a trio of civil lawsuits and a US Department of Justice investigation – as well as a wave of technology-based disruptors helping home buyers and home sellers complete their transactions for a fraction of the legacy costs.

Curt Roberts, partner at Kickstart Seed Fund, a financial support from Homie, said that he and his team were intrigued at an early stage by Homie’s mission to disrupt a complicated and expensive system that remained virtually unchanged – and unchanged – for years. .

“When we first met Homie, we were convinced that they had identified a major consumer challenge in an industry that has been doing the same for decades,” said Roberts. “By the time the seller is ready, they have given up 6 plus percent of the value for what is most valuable to most people.

“Homie now offers an experience that is so much better, at considerably lower costs, and powered by great technology.”

Roberts acknowledged that Homie is competing with a powerful and deep-rooted outdated business model that also spends a lot of lobbying money to support public policy that is friendly to the cause. But he noted how large that market is and that the potential upper side is just as big as the challenge Homie has accepted. And he believes that the ultimate referee of the future of real estate transactions will be the consumer.

“It can take a long time to make the landscape (real estate transaction) look materially different than it is now,” said Roberts. “But we think that change is coming and Homie helps to steer it.

“We are convinced that ultimately, if the consumer wins, they will vote with their wallets.”