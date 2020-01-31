Hometown boy remains in the hammer: Canadian OL Mike Filer extends the contract with Ticats

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed the National Offensive Lineman Mike Filer.

The currently longest-serving member of the Tiger-Cats is returning to its ninth CFL season in Hamilton.

The 29-year-old filer completed 18 missions last season with 16 starts in the center of the Ticats. The 290-pound, 6-foot-2-man, based in Brantford, Ontario, anchored an offensive line in 2019 that helped Hamilton achieve leading positions in a number of offensive categories.

Offensive points for (508), offensive points per game (28.2), offensive touchdowns (50), net attack (7,125 yards), net attack per game (395.8 yards), second down conversion percentage (tie -50.5%), average yards per game (6.84), first losses (398), overtaking yards (5,639), overtaking yards per game (313.3), average win per pass (9.0 yards ) and overtaking 30 yards (31).

During his eight-year CFL career at Ticats (2012-2019), Filer has appeared in 112 regular season games with 95 starts in the middle. The Mount Allison University product also launched nine playoff games for Hamilton, including games 102nd and 107th Gray Cup.