HomePod returns to Black Friday prizes, gift vouchers, more

Friday's best deals are the return on Black Friday prices on HomePod, iPads and more. In addition, there are ringdowns on Ring Video Doorbells and a 15% discount on gift cards in the App Store. Go below to all that and more in the newest 9to5Toys lunch break.

Best buy last chance sale

Best Buy has launched its annual Last-Second Savings Event, a five-day sale with the highlight being several repetitions of Black Friday deals and more. This sale offers price reductions on Apple products, TVs, smart home appliances and more. You can find HomePod, 10.2-inch iPad and much more for sale here.

Save up to $ 120 on Ring Video Doorbells

B&H offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $ 129. Usually made $ 249, it just dropped to $ 179 at Amazon, with today's offer exceeding that promotional price by $ 50. In general, you save 49% and beat our previous listing with $ 14. As one of the most capable video doorbells in the Amazon line-up, Ring Pro offers 1080p video recording in addition to 30 days of free cloud storage. Dual band WiFi support is another included feature, as well as improved motion detection, so you will always be notified when there is activity outside your door.

Receive a 15% discount on App Store gift vouchers

Best Buy is currently being used 15% discount App Store cards with a digital credit of $ 50 $ 42.50. You will receive your credit by e-mail within a few hours. With huge digital sales for both the app and the movie / TV store, this is a great way to further leverage your savings. It is also a great stocking stuffer, last minute gift or way to update your new iPhone or iPad with new apps this holiday season. Full terms and conditions are below.

Up to $ 30 discount on best-selling USB-C hubs + 25% off the rest

HYPER does a vacation flash with up to $ 30 off on their best-selling USB-C hubs. For everything else at HyperShop.com, use DEC25 discount code to get a 25% discount on HYPER & # 39; s award-winning USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs, cables and more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also monitors the best trade-in offers on the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch and more every month. View this month's best trade-in offers when you decide it's time to upgrade your device. Or simply go directly to our trade-in partner if you want to recycle, trade or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac on the go! Use code 9to5mac for a extra $ 15 on all transactions.

