Homelessness in the living rooms of the rich

When photographer Jana Sophia Nolle moved to San Francisco three years ago, she met many people. Some inhabited multi-million dollar houses with pristine Victorian architecture and luxury furnishings. Others lived in cardboard boxes.

The contrast between their homes is plagued by Nolle, who comes from Kassel, Germany, where the income inequality is less. While San Francisco has the highest density of billionaires per capita, the Bay Area houses the third largest population in the country with homelessness. The government protects only a third of them.

“I’ve never seen so many people on the street in a country as rich as America,” says Nolle. “I was shocked.”

So when an unmarried man she knew suggested jokes that she would invite him into one of her rich friends’ houses, the idea arose: what if she set up his tent there instead? This challenging vision inspired her Living Room series and sent Nolle to the shabby do-it-yourself shelters of the poor in the immaculately styled salons of the rich. “They are implants in rooms where they do not belong,” she says.

Photo: Jana Sophia Nolle

The patchwork of boxes and newspapers are reproductions of hiding places that she saw riding on her bike through neighborhoods such as South of Market, Potrero Hill and the Mission. Many include a multiplex base with wheels attached to it so that they could be rolled away from city workers, who are happy to dismantle them. Nolle talked for hours with the owners, who had lived in the streets for a few months to 20 years, after they got out of prison or lost jobs or got sick. Some even made reference sketches of their structures and told her where she could find similar materials. She bought ropes and sails at hardware stores, asked places like U-Haul if they had extra boxes and borrowed shopping carts from non-housed people who had one left. Nolle even exchanged new items for the originals when she couldn’t find something, such as a woman’s Justin Bieber blanket.

Nolle then erected the shelters in 15 living rooms in San Francisco neighborhoods such as Haight-Ashbury, Cole Valley and the Presidio. She met a number of homeowners through the family of her then boyfriend, who recommended their own friends. One, a board member of a local foundation, invited her for symphonies, fundraisers and other philanthropic events to meet potential participants. After explaining the coffee or tea project, some refused to worry about privacy or bed bugs. Others insisted that they were not rich. “They would say,” I am more in the upper middle class, “but from my perspective I would certainly place them in the upper class,” says Nolle.

The homeowners watched as she moved furniture, carried materials, and photographed them on Kodak Portra 400 film. For Nolle, the core of the project was to stimulate rich conversations about wealth and inequality. Even their children were involved in one family. The parents said, “We don’t think our children really know how privileged they are, and this would be a great way to have a real conversation about it.”

