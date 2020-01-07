Homeless women who took over the house in California receive support paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

They are awaiting a final decision from a judge about whether they can stay, although Alameda County Court judge Patrick McKinney has provisionally decided in favor of the owner, Wedgewood Inc., a real estate investment group based in Redondo Beach that bought a house in a foreclosure auction last year.

Dominique Walker, 34, who has 1 and 5 year old daughters, said she returned to her native Oakland from Mississippi last year, but couldn’t find a place to live on the expensive market. She said that many of the people who lived in her neighborhood were forced by rising prices.

“Housing is a human right. I pay bills there. I pay for water, PG&E, internet. We live there, “Walker said. “We want to buy the house … it must be in the hands of the community again. It was stolen by the market foreclosure crisis. “

The company bought the house for $ 501,000 and took possession days after the women moved in, said Sam Singer, a spokesperson for Wedgewood. The house from 1908 has a bathroom and is approximately 1500 square feet (139 square meters).

“Wedgewood owns this house, and these squatters have broken into it, they occupy it illegally, and that’s not the right way to do it. It’s just theft,” Singer said Tuesday. “This is really a case where a group of people take the law into their own hands. “

Lawyers for Walker argued in court last week that housing is a right and the court should let the women own the house, especially since it was empty for a long time and would be the alternative to send them to the street.

Assembler Ash Kalra, a democrat from San Jose, said Tuesday that elected officials should ensure that “opportunistic landlords and business owners” do not “keep our homes empty.”

Many Oakland residents say they are being pushed to the edge of the Bay Area as they struggle to keep up with housing costs.

Federal officials said last month that an increase in the homeless population of the country was entirely driven by a 16% increase in California, where the average selling price of a home is $ 500,000. It is higher in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The situation is so dire that Democratic Govin Gavin Newsom has approved a rent ceiling for some properties throughout the state.

Yet there are four empty homes for every homeless person in Oakland, said Leah Simon-Weisberg, a lawyer from Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, who helps mothers in court.

The empty bedsores are in ruined, predominantly minority neighborhoods, she said, adding that developers such as Wedgewood “are acquiring the property, kicking out the people who are in it, and selling it.”

Singer said Wedgewood buys distressed properties, hires local workers to redecorate the houses and sells them, hopefully to starting home buyers. He said the company wants to start renovating the house so that “another family can join Oakland homeowners.”

He said the company will continue its eviction proceedings against the women if the court, as expected, decides in favor of the company.

Williams reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Janie Har in San Francisco also contributed to this story.

Terence Chea and Juliet Williams, The Associated Press