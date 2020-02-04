Homeless people left in the cold after the library closed the foyer, says alderman

Ottawa public library on Metcalfe Street.

The doors to the main branch foyer of the Ottawa Public Library are closed until 9:30 am – and that’s bad news for the homeless, says the councilor representing the area.

Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney only heard a few days ago that the doors of the Metcalfe Street branch, which had previously been open at 6 am, now remain closed until 9:30 am. The library opens on weekdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m.

Homeless people need a safe and warm place to go, and libraries are one of the last public refuges available for those who have no place to live, said McKenney, the city council’s contact for housing and homelessness.

“Keeping the foyer closed puts people at risk in unsafe conditions,” McKenney said. “The number of people who sleep is increasing. It means that people are out in the cold for longer. “

Last Wednesday, the Ottawa City Council announced an affordable housing and homelessness emergency.

In an email to McKenney on October 29, the library’s division manager, Donna Clark, said the problem is that the room is not under surveillance, causing a security risk.

“The number of incidents involving issues such as: public fights, threats of violence against women, graffiti in lower toilets, increased drug use and peeing in lower corridors have tripled in recent years,” she wrote.

The cost of hiring guards for those three and a half hours a day would amount to around $ 90,000 a year, Clark said. “We take care of everyone who uses our facilities, so we take the necessary steps to ensure that the headquarters is a safe and welcoming space for all our customers.”

City staff approached McKenney to keep the foyer closed until 9:30 am at the end of October. McKenney disagreed and did not know the plan had gone ahead, the counselor said. The new hours were in force on November 25.

Catherine Seaman, the customer experience library division manager, said about 10 to 15 people had used the foyer regularly. The library had to be re-evaluated so that people could enter the foyer before it was opened last year when the building was sold, she said. The library leases the building until it moves to the new headquarters on Albert 55 in 2024.

Library staff worked with homeless people using the foyer and giving them a list of programs and shelters that are open in the morning, Seaman said. But McKenney points out that St. Luke’s Table on Somerset Street, one of the options on the list, opens at 8 am – and it is a long walk from the library.

Seaman recognizes that there is an hour gap between 7 a.m. when people leave the shelters of the city, and 8 a.m. when most day programs are open. “It’s a conversation for the community,” she said. “(Homeless people) come into the library when we are open. It is our mandate to work with them. “

Making public spaces unavailable to the homeless makes their lives more difficult and stigmatized, said Aileen Leo, a spokeswoman for the Ottawa mission.

“When you have spaces that are gradually being removed, people’s options are more limited,” she said. “We are very busy here, just like all shelters.”

McKenney plans to fight to keep the foyer open at the library board, which will meet on February 11.

“Libraries are the big equalizers. We have no places where everyone had equal access. “