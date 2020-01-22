Homeless Moms 4 Housing reach agreement to buy house from which they have been evicted

A group of homeless mothers evicted and arrested after crouching in an empty Oakland home reached an agreement to buy the house in a radical conclusion to a struggle that shone the spotlight on the serious housing shortage in the bay area.

Women, collectively known as Moms 4 Housing, occupied a house in West Oakland from November until Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputies kidnapped them in a pre-dawn raid on January 14 . The cops also arrested two of the women, as well as two men at the scene. . Around the time of this eviction raid, hundreds of supporters gathered at the house to express their solidarity with the mothers’ rallying cry that “housing is a human right”.

On Martin Luther King Jr.’s day, Moms 4 Housing announced that the women – who were released from prison last week – reached an agreement to purchase the property from its owner with the help of a non-profit organization. local profit, Oakland Community Land Trust.

“This is what happens when we organize ourselves, when people come together to build the beloved community. Today, we are honoring Dr. King’s radical legacy by taking over Oakland from banks and businesses, ”said Dominique Walker, one of the mothers who lived at home.

The house, owned by southern California real estate company Wedgewood, had been empty for two years, even as the number of homeless people in Oakland had increased by almost half in the same period. Oakland city council members urged the company to reach an agreement with the mothers to end the dispute.

In a statement, the company said, “Wedgewood is grateful for the outpouring of support for our business throughout the illegal occupation of our Oakland property. We appreciate local, state and national support for landowners as well as public support for non-violent discussions and actions. ”

Activists who worked with the mothers were quick to brandish the result not only as a victory but as a precedent they could repeat.

“Moms fought for all of Oakland,” said Carroll Fife, Oakland chapter director of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment. “Now Wedgewood has committed to working with the City of Oakland Community Development and Housing Department and the Oakland Community Land Trust to negotiate an initial right of refusal program for all Oakland properties that they have it and we will keep it. ”

