Homeless after his father was deported on the James Charles “Show” Instant Influencer

James Charles is once again at the forefront of YouTube’s beauty world. His new show Instant Influencer has just premiered and had nothing iconic about it. You will be testing the skills of six artists to see which of them will be a beauty superstar. They will have special guests and surprises each week, but in the end, only one of them will become an “Instant Influencer”. Meet the contestants and take a look at their makeup appearances they created in the first challenge.

In the first episode, James challenged the artists to arrive on the first day of filming with a makeup look that indicates who they are as an artist.

Christian Pérez AKA Indigo seeks to become “Instant Influencer”

This 18-year-old makeup lover is from Los Angeles, California. He moved there after his father was deported and realized it was where he needed to be to continue his career. Her makeup appearance is extremely complex. He opened up about how he became homeless in 2019 because his father was deported. Sometimes he paints his face like an alien, and sometimes he paints a portrait of someone like music superstar Billie Eilish on his face.

She works on her art all the time and said her daily routine is to put on makeup and then post photos and videos after doing so. “I live, breathe and die makeup,” she says confidently. Her makeup look represents her time being homeless and includes a mask that symbolizes her dark past. His face is painted like an orchid to symbolize a brighter future ahead. He prefers to be called by his stage name, Indigo.

Gabriel Dreams wants to impress James Charles

Gabriel is 21 years old and is also from Los Angeles. He grew up in foster care and did not have the best childhood. Makeup allows you to unleash your inner child. Your mission to participate in the concert is to show other people that “your past doesn’t define you”. The look you created is meant to inspire change. It features a skull with the planet Earth painted on its face and a pair of wings. I wanted to represent the fact that we must save the animals and nature we have before it is too late.

Kailin Chase is a lively makeup lover

Kailin is from Denver, Colorado and is 24 years old. He said he went from being an ugly duckling that lasted the life of someone who never gives up. Kailin describes herself as really ambitious. She “found her power through makeup” and wants to encourage other people to do the same. The look she created was a “beautiful mess” because she is so alive. She points out that one of her biggest struggles is that she gets very agitated, as does her explanation for the look. Will Instant Influencer Win?

Benny Cera wants to flourish in competition

Benny is an 18-year-old boy from Pennsylvania. He thought he would always be stuck without having to see anything. Benny always felt like he couldn’t be him most of the time. Her love for makeup made her feel beautiful and pulled her away from her shell. It also makes you feel confident. You can’t wait to “flourish in this competition”. Benny’s appearance features Japanese cherry blossoms on the lower half of the face and mountains on the front. The mountains remind him of his father and the cherry blossoms represent when his mother lived in Japan. This makeup look represents the future ahead and we certainly think it’s bright.

Ashley Strong is a working mother

Ashley became a mother when she was 16, who came up with her own set of challenges. For many years he struggled to maintain a healthy balance in his life. Artistic helps to slow down and focus. She will do anything for her son and is eager to win the competition. Her makeup look is inspired by ink and her message has to do with mental health. She says no one sees the same thing when there is an ink that is an important life message to remove this program. Can you impress James Charles? He certainly did it when he won this first challenge.

Britany Renteria has a bubble staff

Britany said she’s really outgoing on YouTube but people think she’s shy in real life. The kids had also murmured about her makeup at school, but it just made her want to pursue a career in makeup even more. She moved out of her home when she was 15 and has two full-time jobs. She’s just trying to “do it.” Britany’s look is representative of her personality bubble and her love for playing with eye color.

The winner of Instant Influencer will win filming equipment worth $ 10,000 just like the setup James uses. They will also win a partnership with James Charles on their YouTube channel with over 18 million subscribers. Perhaps the biggest prize of all is that they will win $ 50,000.

Watch the full Instant Influencer episode to find out who was eliminated in the first challenge after the 6 artists had to create their own marketing campaigns.

