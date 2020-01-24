HomeKit Weekly: Apple Should Allow Selective Access To HomeKit Devices For Family Sharing

HomeKit is the platform I have chosen for my smart home, but Apple can further expand its platform to grow with its users as their homes grow and their families change. While Apple allows you to invite family members to your home as well as invite guests. My current problem is that I want to give my child selective access to specific devices, but not all. Selective device sharing is something Apple should add to HomeKit.

HomeKit Weekly is a series dedicated to smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything related to Apple’s smart home setting.

My older son is nearing the age when he uses his iPad to access Apple Music, and he uses his Echo Dot to control the lights in his rooms. I considered sharing our HomeKit configuration with him, but I also want to give him access to our entire HomeKit structure.

In recent weeks, I have invested in integrating our thermostats with HomeKit and in installing a security system integrating HomeKit. Although my kids have access to things like lights, speakers and Apple TVs, I would like to lock them on devices that they don’t need to access at their age.

How should family sharing with HomeKit work?

In recent years, we have gone from a few lamps on HomeKit to almost every light in our house, every TV, alarm system, door locks and door locks. It ranges from convenience to an essential part of our home. With access from the Home app on iPhone and Siri on HomePod, I can do so much in my house without even thinking about it.

As a result, the security of HomeKit is increasingly critical. If my children could control the thermostats from their iPad, they could potentially increase my electricity bill if they increased the heat to 75 degrees in winter instead of the 68 degrees I keep. If they had access to our alarm system or our door locks, they could potentially access sensitive parts of our HomeKit configuration without prior authorization.

What I would like to see Apple do with future versions of the Home app on iOS and macOS is allow me to give other family members read access to all of our devices, but not the ability to switch. I would agree if they could see the state of our alarm system, but not change it. They might be able to see the temperature on their home floor without being able to change the temperature that I set in our schedule. They should be able to see if the doors are locked, but not be able to unlock them from their iPad or Siri.

Wrap

As families integrate more and more HomeKit devices, it will be imperative that Apple allows the main owners of HomeKit to selectively share specific devices with other members of their family. With my August Lock on Alexa, I have to enter a PIN code to verbally unlock my door. As I integrate more and more of my house into HomeKit, I want Apple to recognize that not all members of a house can access all devices.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tldlIVQG-aw [/ integrated]