Homecoming Season 2 Release Date | Amazon cast, plot, trailer

Homecoming, the thrilling thriller based on a hit podcast of the same name, is coming back to Amazon for a second series.

But with her leading actress Julia Roberts, who does not repeat her role, who will play in the new season and what can we expect?

When is Homecoming Season 2 on Amazon?

Amazon has not yet announced a broadcast date for the second series of homecoming, which was originally ordered for two seasons. We will update this page as more information is released.

Who is in the cast for Season 2 Homecoming?

In January it was announced that Julia Roberts would not repeat her role in the second series of homecoming.

Roberts ‘portrayal of the series’ leading actress, Heidi Bergman, was her first regular role in a television series, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but the actress only had a one-year contract to appear on the series.

However, Roberts remains on board as the executive producer.

Since the details of the second series are as mysterious as the show itself, it is currently unknown whether the rest of the cast will return, including Stephan James as Walter, Bobby Cannavale as Heidi’s boss Colin Belfast, Shea Whigham as Thomas Carrasco from the department of Defense, Alex Karpovsky as Homecoming employee Craig, Sissy Spacek as Heidi’s mother Ellen Bergman, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Walter’s mother Gloria Cruz, Dermot Mulroney as Heidi’s on-off friend Anthony, Hong Chau as spirit employee Audrey Temple and Jeremy Allen White as a veteran shrier.

What happened in Homecoming Season 1?

The psychological thriller, based on a podcast of the same name, told the story of Heidi Bergman, a consultant in a privately run retreat for returning war veterans who befriends the charming young soldier Walter Cruz.

As the series progressed, we found that the homecoming facility doesn’t really help the soldiers, but is run by a seedy pharmaceutical agency called Geist who pumps them up with a drug that claims to treat PTSD, but actually clears their memories the government cannot redistribute them.

After realizing the real evil of the company for which she was tricked, Heidi takes the drug herself to destroy the memories of her work there. She also increases Walter’s dose so that he isn’t fit enough to fight, but then he disappears.

Years later, after Thomas Carrasco from the Department of Defense investigated the case and Heidi can access her memories again, she travels to Walter to find that he has completely forgotten about her.

What will happen in the second homecoming season?

The details of the plot are currently being kept secret, and the TV show has already moved away from the podcast’s original storyline, so we can’t really refer to it for more information.

But we can certainly speculate about what we can expect from a second season without Heidi Bergman …

The new episodes could affect the next shady venture by Geist, the rise of Audrey Temple, and further investigation by Thomas Carrasco.

Here are all the questions we have before the second series.

What is the homecoming podcast?

The first incarnation of Homecoming was a scripted podcast series, written by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, which she adapted for the small screen with director Sam Esmail.

It had a great starry voice, including Catherine Keener as Heidi Bergman, Oscar Isaac as Walter Cruz and David Schwimmer as Colin Belfast.