Homecoming season 2 release date Amazon cast, plot, trailer

Homecoming, the hair-raising and intriguing thriller based on a hit podcast of the same name, is coming back for a second series on Amazon.

But with Julia Roberts as main protagonist not showing her role, who will be in the cast of the new season and what can we expect?

Here’s everything you need to know …

When is Homecoming season 2 on Amazon?

Amazon has not yet released a broadcast date for the second Homecoming series, which was originally ordered for two seasons. We will update this page as soon as more information is announced.

Who is in the cast of Homecoming season 2?

In January, it was announced that Julia Roberts will not return her role for series two of Homecoming.

Roberts’ portrayal of the series leader, caseworker Heidi Bergman, marked her first permanent role in a TV series, but the actress only had a one-year contract to shine in the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Roberts, however, remains on board as an executive producer.

With details of the second series that are just as mysterious as the show itself, it is currently unknown whether the rest of the cast will return, including Stephan James as Walter, Bobby Cannavale as Heidi’s boss Colin Belfast, Shea Whigham as Thomas Carrasco of the Department of Defense, Alex Karpovsky as Homecoming employee Craig, Sissy Spacek as Heidi’s mother Ellen Bergman, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Walter’s mother Gloria Cruz, Dermot Mulroney as on-off boyfriend Anthony, Hong Chau as Geist employee Audrey Temple and Jeremy Allen White as a veteran Shrier.

What happened in season 1 of Homecoming?

The psychological thriller, based on a podcast of the same name, told the story of Heidi Bergman, a counselor in a private retreat for returning war veterans who befriends a charming young soldier, Walter Cruz.

In the course of the series, we discovered that the Homecoming facility does not really help the soldiers, it is run by a shady pharmaceutical agency called Geist, which pumps them with a drug that claims to treat PTSD, but actually removes their memories so that the government cannot rearrange them.

Heidi realizes the true evil of the company for which she has been misled and takes the drug himself to destroy all the memories of working there. She also increases Walter’s doses so that he is not fit enough to fight, but then he disappears.

Years later, after Thomas Carrasco of the Ministry of Defense starts investigating the case and Heidi can see her memories again, she travels to Walter to find out that he has completely forgotten her.

What will happen in season 2 of Homecoming?

For the time being all plot details are kept hidden and the TV program has already strayed from the original storyline of the podcast, so we cannot really refer to that for all information.

But we can certainly speculate about what to expect from a second season without Heidi Bergman …

The new episodes could contribute to Geist’s next dark business venture, the ascent of Audrey Temple and further investigation by Thomas Carrasco.

Here are all the questions we have for series two.

What is the Homecoming podcast?

The first incarnation of Homecoming was as a script series with podcasts, written by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who adapted it for the small screen with director Sam Esmail.

It had a super star voice, including Catherine Keener as Heidi Bergman, Oscar Isaac as Walter Cruz and David Schwimmer as Colin Belfast.