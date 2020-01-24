Channel 4’s sitcom is at home about a Syrian asylum seeker hiding in the trunk of a car at a gas station in Calais – and ending up in Katys, Peters and John’s suburban home in Dorking.

Here’s everything you need to know before the second season …

When is the second season back home?

CONFIRMED: The home is ventilated Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10 p.m. on channel 4.

In August 2019, when the season two announcement was commissioned, author and star Rufus Jones said, “I am absolutely convinced that Channel 4 has enabled us to continue Sami’s journey through our rather dysfunctional society. Sami will be wearing his sandals dress up and show us more what makes our country ridiculous, hard and – only occasionally – great.

“That’s all the information I can give you now. The response to the first series has been overwhelming. Personally, the chance to work with Adam Tandy, David Sant, Rebekah, Oaklee and Youssef again is a dream come true. Yalla!”

Where can you see season 1?

The first series was launched in March 2019. It is now available for the All4 catch-up service.

Is there a trailer for at home?

There is no trailer for the second series yet, but here is the trailer for the first:

What does Home do?

What happens when you return to France from a family vacation and open the trunk to find a Syrian refugee where your luggage should be?

This is the situation for the new couple Peter (Rufus Jones) and Katy (Rebekah Staton) when they return to Dorking from their first family vacation with Katy’s young son John, who traveled from Calais.

Your unexpected passenger is a man named Sami (Youssef Kerkour) who wants to apply for asylum in the UK.

According to Channel 4’s official synopsis, Home follows the experience of Sami, a Syrian refugee who illegally enters the UK to apply for asylum. Sami and his adoptive family live with Peter, Katy and John and find out what a home really means. “

In addition to the main role as Brexit-supporting anti-immigrant stepfather Peter, Rufus Jones also wrote the six-part series.

In a statement, he said: “I am convinced that Channel 4 has allowed me to tell this story with a very special cast and crew. It has become something of a passion project. If you are just a refugee this year Invite your house, make it this. Make it a real one, then this one. Thank you. “

A new character will also appear in the new series, as Douglas Henshall from the Shetland Islands will be included in the cast as Elliot, John’s father and Katy’s ex-husband. According to the official synopsis of the show, Elliot has been absent for several years and when he suddenly returns to her life, nobody really expects it to go smoothly.

“Elliot claims to have cleaned up his act and is still as charming as ever, but the undercurrent of chaos is still huge. But Elliot is John’s father and wants to see more of his son. “

Who plays the main role in Home?

Rebekah Staton plays Katy

Who is katy A secondary school teacher and mother of a woman who recently separated from her husband. She recently started a relationship with a guy named Peter who has already moved in.

What was Rebekah Staton? The actress has previously appeared in “Raised by Wolves”, “Ordinary Lies”, “Spy” and “Pulling”.

Rufus Jones plays Peter

Who is peter A nerve-wracking surveyor and Katy’s new friend. He has so far failed to earn the respect of her son John.

What was Rufus Jones in? He is known for roles such as David Wilkes in W1A and Tom in Camping, and created and wrote this TV series.

Youssef Kerkour plays Sami

Who is sami An asylum seeker who hid in the trunk of Peter’s car in Calais and got out in Dorking. He has a wife and a child and was a teacher at home in Syria.

What was Youssef Kerkour in? The actor has appeared in Nightflyers, Bounty Hunters, Baghdad Central and Marcella.

Oaklee Pendergast plays John

Who is john Katy’s son, who doubts about Peter, but hugs the new arrival Sami with open arms. His father decided to stop paying for attending private school. This year he starts at the local secondary school where Katy teaches.

What was Oaklee Pendergast? He may be young, but Oaklee Pendergast has already written an impressive resume with roles such as Adam Evans in Marcella, Archie in Camping (alongside his co-star Rufus Jones) and Edward in The Woman in Black 2.

Douglas Henshall plays Elliot

Who’s Elliot? Henshall joins the cast this season as Elliot, John’s father and Katy’s ex-husband.

Who is Douglas Henshall? The actor is best known for his roles Shetland, Iona, In Plain Sight.

