Home series 2 on channel 4 | Date, time, cast and plot for Rufus Jones’ sitcom about the Syrian asylum seeker

Home is Channel 4’s sitcom about a Syrian asylum seeker hiding in the trunk of a car at a gas station in Calais – and ending up in the suburban home of Katy, Peter and John in Dorking.

Here’s everything you need to know for season 2 …

When is Home back for season 2?

CONFIRMED: Home is coming out Wednesday 5 February 2020 at 10 p.m. on channel 4.

In August 2019, writer and star Rufus Jones announced that the second season had come into use: “I absolutely made up that Channel 4 has enabled us to continue to map Sami’s journey through our pretty operatively dysfunctional society. Sami will put on his sandals and show us more of what makes our country ridiculous, tough and – only occasionally – amazing. ”

Where can you watch season 1?

The first series launched in March 2019. It is now available to view on catch-up service All4.

Is there a trailer for Home series 2?

Yes – and it sees both Sami (Youssef Kerkour) and Peter (Rufus Jones) facing new challenges, from the repetitions of Brexit to the arrival of Katy’s ex-husband (Rebekah Staton) (Douglas Henshall).

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHod0xSZfi0 (/ embed)

What is Home about?

What happens when you return from a family vacation to France and open the trunk to find a Syrian refugee where your luggage should be?

That is the situation that the new pair Peter (Rufus Jones) and Katy (Rebekah Staton) are facing when they return to Dorking from their first family vacation with Katy’s young son John, who has spent the journey from Calais to end his future stepfather .

Their unexpected passenger is a guy named Sami (Youssef Kerkour) who hopes to claim asylum in Britain.

According to the official synopsis of Channel 4: “Home follows the experience of Sami, a Syrian refugee who illegally enters Britain to request asylum. Living together with Peter, Katy and John, Sami and his adoptive family discover what a house really means. “

Apart from the leading role as Brexit-supporting anti-immigrant stepfather Peter, Rufus Jones also wrote the six-part series.

He said in a statement: “I invented that Channel 4 enabled me to tell this story alongside a very special cast and crew. It has become a kind of passion project. If you invite only one refugee to your house this year, then make this one. Actually make one, then this one. Thank you. “

The new series will also see the arrival of a new character, as Shetland’s Douglas Henshall joins the cast as Elliot, the father of John and the ex-husband of Katy. According to the official summary of the show, “Elliot has been absent for a few years, and when he suddenly reappears in their lives, nobody really expects it to go smoothly.

“Elliot claims to have cleaned up his act and is still as charming as ever, but the undercurrent of chaos is still there. But Elliot is John’s father and wants to see more of his son. “

Who is playing in Home?

Rebekah Staton plays Katy

Who is Katy A high school teacher and a mum who recently divorced her cheating husband. She recently started a relationship with a guy named Peter who has already been withdrawn.

What else is Rebekah Staton in? The actress previously played in Raised by Wolves, Ordinary Lies, Spy and Pulling.

Rufus Jones plays Peter

Who is Peter? An attentive quantity meter and Katy’s new boyfriend. He has so far failed to earn the respect of her son, John.

What else has Rufus Jones done? He is known for roles such as David Wilkes in W1A and Tom in Camping, and also created and wrote this TV series.

Youssef Kerkour plays Sami

Ep1. Youssef Kerkour plays as Sami. Channel 4

Who is Sami? An asylum seeker who hid in the trunk of Peter’s car in Calais and climbed out in Dorking. He has a wife and a child and used to be a teacher at home in Syria.

What else has Youssef Kerkour been in? The actor has appeared in Nightflyers, Bounty Hunters, Baghdad Central and Marcella.

Oaklee Pendergast plays John

Who is John Katy’s son, who remains doubtful about Peter, but embraces newcomer Sami with open arms. His father has decided to stop paying for him to go to private school, so this year he is about to start at the local high school where Katy teaches.

What else has Oaklee Pendergast done? He may be young, but Oaklee Pendergast has already built up an impressive resume with roles such as Adam Evans in Marcella, Archie in Camping (alongside his Home co-star Rufus Jones) and Edward in The Woman in Black 2.

Douglas Henshall plays Elliot

Channel 4

Who is Elliot? Henshall joins the cast this season as Elliot, John’s father and Katy’s ex-husband.

Who is Douglas Henshall? The actor is best known for his roles is Shetland, Primeval, Iona, In Plain Sight.