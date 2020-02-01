Home sales in Utah reached new highs in 2019; trend is expected to continue

SANDY – Although the cost of buying a house at Salt Lake City subway station is expected to rise to record levels in 2020, the number of people buying houses is expected to reach historic levels for the second consecutive year.

And the construction pressure is not just in Salt Lake County, says a real estate group.

“You also see it in the countryside,” said Dave Robison, president of the Utah Association of Realtors. “One of the best-performing provinces was Box Elder County, their sales increased 15%, and then Summit County 15%, Utah County 12%.

“One of the interesting statistics right now – this is the first time I’ve ever seen it – but Utah County has more homes for sale than Salt Lake County,” he added.

Utah Association of Realtors

The Utah Association of Realtors reported last week that home sales in Utah have risen to a record high of 54,274 in 2019 – most since the organization began keeping records in 2003, according to Robison. This exceptional sales activity is due to various reasons.

“It’s people who move from the state (s) it’s our low unemployment rate,” he said. “It is our own population that is growing. They are several factors.”

He said high demand has also led to rising real estate selling prices, with the average state-wide price last year at $ 320,000 – an increase of 7.7% compared to 2018. The number of homes sold for less than $ 300,000 fell by 12% because the range of such properties has declined over the years “because they do not exist; they disappear, “he added.

Robison attributed the sales peak in other provinces to the fact that many potential homeowners from the market are priced in some of the more established, sought after areas along the Wasatch Front.

“This is a sort of reason why Box Elder County is currently booming because of its affordability. It’s cheaper, “he said.

The price pressure will probably not decrease soon.

“At the moment, it doesn’t seem to work at all, just because we have a shortage of houses and there is a lot of demand for it,” Robison said. “The builders don’t build fast enough for our demand.”

He said that from 1980 to 2006, local homebuilders were “over-built” with 10% of what the market demand was, but that doesn’t happen in the current market environment. The data from the broker group even showed that the affordability index for homes fell by almost 7% in 2019 to register with 96.

This index measures the affordability of homes for the region. The report noted that an index of 120 means that the average family income is 120% of what is needed to qualify for the home with an average price below the applicable interest rates. A higher number means greater affordability. The index fell from 120 in 2017 to 103 in 2018, before falling to 96 last year.

Robison added that local municipalities are struggling to meet the growing demand for housing in a climate of ever-rising house prices. One solution could be higher density units, such as twin homes and apartment buildings, he said.

“The bulk of what people will be able to afford are mansions and apartments,” he said. “Because it is simple, it just becomes too expensive not to own a single-family home.”

He added that due to construction costs, consumer demand and land costs, developers can move toward building more terraced houses to maintain profitability. He said cities should also prepare building codes that support the development of densely populated residential units, which has not always been popular in many communities in the Salt Lake Area.

Meanwhile, he said that if interest rates remain low as they have been lately, potential buyers are likely to continue to flood the market, which will be good for homeowners in Utah who have received increasing amounts for their property in the last ten years.

“If you look at interest rates, if interest rates rise one point, this reduces the purchasing power of (home buyers) by almost 12%. The interest rates are low, making it very, very beneficial for a buyer, “Robison said.” Now it is absolutely beneficial for sellers for their selling price, because we see the highest average price range we’ve ever had. So it is absolutely beneficial for them. “