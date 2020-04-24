Home Depot seeks workers – News – The Intelligencer

Peg Quann @pegquann

Jobs at the Levittown warehouse and elsewhere are opening with bonuses on offer this month.

As an essential retailer, Home Depot is looking to hire 18 part-time and full-time seasonal workers for its Levittown warehouse and is offering a number of bonuses to employees working overtime.

“Homeowners and businesses rely on the company for urgent needs,” said spokeswoman Mollie Carter, who said customers are looking for items such as hot water heaters, refrigerators and freezers and cleaning supplies, as well as materials needed for electrical and plumbing repairs and weather-related articles like tarps, propane and batteries.

The retailer is offering “a number of temporary benefits including bonuses and double overtime to help mitigate some of the challenges that associates may face as a result of COVID-19,” she said.

Through April 19, hourly associates in stores and distribution centers operating more than 35 hours per week will receive an additional $ 100 per week, while hourly associates who work 16-35 hours per week $ 50 extra.

Home Depot is offering partners twice-hourly pay for overtime hours worked between now and April 30.

Jobseekers can call JOBS to 52270 and get a link to apply for hourly jobs in their field (message and data rates may apply). All interested candidates must complete the 15-minute application online. Applicants can also visit careers.homedepot.com.