Home app concept imagines flexible layout, streamlined control

A Home application concept published on Behance succeeds in a difficult trick: combining power and flexibility with ease of use.

Apple has done its best to follow this line, the devices appearing as simple on / off buttons while a long press reveals more powerful commands. For lights, for example, you can press a button to turn it on or off, and long press to control the brightness or color – as well as to do things like assigning it to another room …

Chinese art student Lu Yuhang took this to a new level with his smart home application concept. It’s not positioned specifically as a home app concept, but rather as a more generic concept, but it’s clear that the goal is the same: one place to control all of your smart home devices.

The key is a flexible grid that allows users to decide what content they want where.

Users have full control over the font and color of text labels and buttons. And there is of course a dark mode.

There are photo-realistic representations of the devices and there is a much easier way to move them between rooms, allowing you to do this with multiple devices at the same time.

While this may be a rather rare need, one thing I found when setting up our smart home is that it was often useful to create virtual rooms for easier Siri control. For example, while our living room is a single bedroom with a dining area, we have a separate “living room” and “dining room” for HomeKit purposes. Likewise, the cupboards are a “room” for lighting, just like the storage area under the platform bed.

You can assign different permissions to different family members – for example, limited permissions for children.

The concept of the Home app deserves to be checked. Let us know what you think in the comments.

