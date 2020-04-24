Home and Away star in the role of Emily Symons Emmerdale

Emily Symons is best known for playing the effervescent Marilyn Chambers at home and with strangers, but long-remembered Emmerdale fans can remember her seven-year-old playing as Woolpack’s bartender Louise Appleton from 2001-2008.

Speaking exclusively RaadioTimes.com, the Australian actress fondly remembers her time in Dales – especially one specific aspect …

“We had a great social life in Emmerdale!” he laughs. “I made so many wonderful friends there and I know that aspect. The comrade is very special.

“Charley Webb (Debbie Dingle) is still a very dear friend, she had just had a child and enjoys spending time with her family. I also keep in touch with Sheree Murphy (Tricia Dingle) and Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle), we talk to each other on Instagram. “

Louise was permanently in love with the failed Romans Lothario Rodney Blackstock, married truck driver Ronnie Marsden, Vicar Ashley Thomas, toy boy Jamie Hope, and businessman Ray Mullan, whom he killed after he was exposed as his secret pursuer. He was even briefly with the village’s famous pub, Diane Sugden.

(attach) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3n5UMyVSvGs (/ attach)

Symons’ time at Emmerdale was between the long tenures as a lovable Maz role, which he played for the first time between 1989 and 1999 (with a gap of a few years in the middle). After leaving Emmerdale, the actress returned to her native Australia and finally in 2010 to Summer Bay and Marilyn in high heels, where she has remained ever since.

“I like working in soap,” he smiles. “It’s a great medium, the writers are so smart that they want to take out these stories year after year and deal with magical, wonderful situations. It’s not easy. I had a great experience with both broadcasts, but I am happy to be back in Australia with my real family and TV family!

“I think there are similarities between Emmerdale and Summer Bay, they are both small communities and the stories revolve around locals and visitors. And these are both beautiful places, we have a lot of tourists from the UK coming to Palm Beach where we film home and stranger. You can now take a bus trip! “

Funny Marilyn doesn’t have a reason to smile on the screen right now, as her marriage to John Palmer is jeopardized by her taking newcomers into Parata’s family after Ari Parata saved her life in a dramatic hospital siege, largely because of her disdain for the other half.

“Marilyn made a connection with Ari and wants to repay the kindness by helping her family when they have nowhere to live. John reacts badly because they don’t really know these people.

The trauma of restraint has exposed things that were wrong with their marriage and called Marilyn’s values ​​into question. It makes him see that John may not be the man he was. “

Grumpy John will give an ultimatum to his mission on Monday, April 27, after digging into Paratas’ past – whether their overnight stays will go or he will. Pretty soon he packs a bag and moves to a caravan…

“Marilyn and John have been drifting since Raffy left, they were at best having foster children to care for. Without children, Marilyn feels that she has no role, she is a caregiver and loves to take care of people, it has brought her so much happiness.

“It seems to me that the time has come when we will test the relationship, you cannot always be happy and joyful. They have survived a lot of drama, but this situation carries him. Marilyn suffers from PTSD and wants to save Paratas, but in doing so she is challenging her own marriage. “

Visit our dedicated Home and stranger page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you want to see more, check out our TV schedule.