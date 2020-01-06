Home and Away Spoilers: When Will Home and Away Return to Channel 5?

Loading...

Home and Away is back on Monday, January 6th, after a six-week break, and there’s been a big drama from the start when Tori Morgan (Penny MacNamee) gives birth to a little girl who collapses shortly afterwards and falls into a coma ,

By the end of November 2019, when the Sunshine Soap began its annual absence from Channel 5’s schedules to maintain a transmission gap so it wouldn’t overtake the Australian skies, the pregnant doctor was working in a safe house, and Robbo (Jake Ryan) rushed to the house Scene.

Fortunately, her platonic co-parent makes it in time for the birth of little girl Grace, but the exhausted Tori faints and has to be taken to the hospital, where the doctors reveal the devastating news – she has suffered a severe stroke and is now passed out.

Robbo and the family try to digest the fact that she may never move out of a coma, and even if she does, it can cause serious, life-changing brain damage.

This leads to a tug of war for Baby Grace between Robbo, wife Jasmine and Tori’s siblings Justin and Mason. Should the newborn be with his mother’s birth family or with his father, who is understandably unstable?

Other important events that ended in the first week of 2020 are Ben Astoni’s ongoing fight against depression, as the side effects of the medications prescribed for him continue to put pressure on Maggie and him about marriage. In addition, the fleeting teenager Bella Nixon endangers the love life of her big brother Colby Thorne.

Looking to the future, the Morgan clans will see even more misery in the coming weeks – Australia’s season finale for 2019, before the soap had its winter break, culminated in a tense siege to the hospital where Mason was shot.

Meanwhile, the community fears Leah Patterson-Baker’s safety as it mysteriously disappears and moves in the lively new Paratas family in Summer Bay, armed with the dark secret required.

Starting Monday, January 6th, 2020, Home and Away on Channel 5 will be available again as usual at 1:15 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

