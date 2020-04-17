Home and abroad Leah Patterson’s star escapes the bride’s storyline

Anxious fans of home and strangers who have wondered where Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) has been in recent months will finally find out what happened to their heroine as we learn that she has been imprisoned by a backward psychopath forcing her to marry. theme!

Leah disappeared weeks ago, but recently contacted her blogging site, revealing that she was engaged after a romantic romance, convincing loved ones that she was safe and good to be – it’s a pack of lies because disturbed Douglas is actually locked in a remote house she leads through a twisted wedding party. Can Leah escape?

RaadioTimes.com told Summer Bay legend Nicodemou about the real reason why his alter ego is off the screen after his ordeal and how he felt he was reaching his 20-year milestone in Aussie soap.

Leah literally disappeared for seven weeks – what did you do off-screen?

My brother married in Greece at the end of last year, so I had seven weeks off to attend, and I also wanted some time to do everyday things, such as taking my son to school and taking a vacation.

Were you excited that you had such a juicy storyline to return to?

When they said it sounded fantastic, I was refreshed from my vacation, so it was nice to come back and I had something huge to put my teeth in. It was a bit nerve-wracking, but I feel like I made my money!

Who is Douglas and why did he kidnap Leah?

His wife was a fan of Leah’s video blog, where she talked a lot about domestic violence and called on women to show courage. He found the courage to leave his violent and violent wife, Douglas. Now he wants revenge on Lea, so he cheated on him to meet the man, making him think he was meeting the woman. Then no one will see him for seven weeks until we realize he’s trapped in the house! Douglas wants to punish her for leaving her but changing Leah into his wife – there are those weird moments where she makes her wear a wedding dress and does her hair and make-up exactly the way she did. This is really scary!

Leah escapes wearing a wedding dress and runs into the woods – was it a nod to her first scene as a runaway bride?

I didn’t even think of that little nod, but you’re right! We first saw Leah 20 years ago when he had run away from marrying a man invited to Ted and was driving to Summer Bay. Vinnie Patterson picked him up. I ask the writers if it was intentional to refer to it, it’s very cool if it was! It was tiring running through the bushes through the full wedding equipment, I’m such a klutz, I don’t know how I didn’t fall over or let myself be hurt. I love its imaginations, the wind-blowing veil and everything else.

What is the effect of this ordeal after Leah’s escape?

She gets into the arms of her boyfriend Justin, and the audience thinks so: she’s saved, she’s happy someday – but it’s not. He has PTSD, he can’t look at or touch anyone, he has terrible flashes, Justin is stratified when he sees Douglas. Lea thinks she is still in this house and there is a long way back for her, she is very lonely and scared all the time. Nothing like his usual positive self.

Was it difficult for him to play a different side?

I love it. Since there was no makeup, I wore different clothes, it just didn’t feel like Leah was playing another person, so it was a big challenge. And adding color to the material, knowing where to direct the scenes and making it different. I really enjoyed it. This is different from anything a character has ever experienced. The biggest challenge was playing it, which had no connection to anyone else in the scenes because Leah is so loose.

How does it feel to have beaten a show for 20 years?

I should have asked for the party! I am very lucky to work in an exhibition where I am not bored and I am forever challenged. I love Australia, this is my home and it is a great place to raise my son. I also feel blessed to find a stable job in this area, and it is a very special place.

Your companion Ryan Kwanten went to Hollywood, have you ever been tempted to follow in his footsteps?

Honestly, no. I’ve never had the Hollywood dream that many people make, I think we tell great stories here and I like working on television. Work is important, but my family and where I live are paramount. I loved Ryan in True Blood, he was so great. We haven’t seen each other in so long, maybe about eight years, but we immediately chose where we left off. It’s bad for our couple to keep in touch! But I am happy to be at home and abroad if they are happy to keep me.

