ANTOINETTE: WE START WITH BREAKING NEWS. NEWSCENTER 5 HAS LEARNED THE WOMEN’S CREW TEAM OF SAINT CROSS HAS BEEN INVOLVED IN A SERIOUS VAN CRASH IN VARRO BEACH IN FLORIDA. A PERSON IS CONFIRMED DEAD IN THE ACCIDENT. WE DO NOT KNOW IF THIS PERSON IS ASSOCIATED WITH THE TEAM. THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED BEFORE 8:00 AM THIS MORNING ON THE BOULEVARD INDIAN RIVER IN VERO BEACH, APPROXIMATELY ONE HOUR AND 20 MINUTES NORTH OF WEST PALM BEACH. THE DIRECTOR OF THE VERO BEACH ROWING CLUB TELLS US THAT THE TEAM WAS TRAINING AND SEEN WHERE THEY WERE STAYING AT THE CLUB IN THE ACCIDENT. WE HAVE SEVERAL CREWS TO WORK

Holy Cross team van involved in fatal Florida accident

Updated: 12:09 PM EST Jan 15, 2020

A Massachusetts rowing team was involved in a two-vehicle fatality Wednesday in Florida. The van of the Holy Cross women’s team collided with a pickup truck near the Barber Bridge in Vero Beach. declared dead and 11 others were hospitalized, officials said. “This morning, members of the women’s rowing team at Holy Cross were involved in a serious accident during a trip to Florida. The college is in contact with the Florida authorities and is in the process of collecting more information, “the school said in a statement. . “Holy Cross has been in contact with the families of these students and coaches and provides support to everyone involved.” Brian Colgon, director of the Vero Beach Rowing Club, said the van was heading to the club to train for the day. The victims have not been identified. Holy Cross in Worcester is a liberal arts college with approximately 3,150 full-time students.

A Massachusetts rowing team was involved in a two-vehicle fatality Wednesday in Florida.

The Holy Cross women’s team van collided with a van near the Barber Bridge at Vero Beach.

One person was declared dead and 11 others were hospitalized, officials said.

“This morning, members of the women’s rowing team at Holy Cross were involved in a serious accident during a trip to Florida. The college is in contact with the Florida authorities and is in the process of collecting more information, “the school said in a statement. “Holy Cross has been in contact with the families of these students and coaches and provides support to everyone involved.”

Brian Colgon, director of the Vero Beach Rowing Club, said the van was heading to the club to train for the day.

The victims have not been identified.

WCVB will have more information when it becomes available.

.