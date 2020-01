Loading...

Holy Cross athlete sets world record for indoor rowing

Updated: 7:02 p.m. EST Jan 10, 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

LEAVE BROWN TODAY. NO OFFER HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED YET. HOLY CROSS SOPHOMORE GRACE ROUTE HIS WAY IN RECORD BOOKS AND EVERYTHING IT HAS BEEN INCREDIBLE FOCUS AND FITNESS AND 62 HOURS. ROW, ROW, ROW. NOT YOUR BOAT, ROW FOR 62 HOURS RIGHT. GRACE SAT IN HER DORM AND THOUGHT ROOM, IT WOULD BE COOLED BY THE WORLD FILE ON SATURDAY AS IT DID IT. >> PHYSICALLY, I KNEW THAT I COULD DO IT, IT WAS A TOTAL MENTAL CHALLENGE, IT IS A LOT OF MY TRAINING THAT I LOVE TO BE MENTAL TO WORK ON THIS DIFFICULT MENTAL, SO I THINK IT WOULD BE A GOOD TEST FOR THAT. >> THE OLD RECORD WAS 61 HOURS, NOW IS 62. HE HAND AND INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT BUT TAKEN A TEAM EFFORT, FRIENDS AND A FAMILY RECALLING GRACE TO KEEP A HAPPY THINKING AND LOVE BATTLE BECAUSE, OF ALL YOU GET THIS. >> I HAVE SEEN MY MAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL, FRIENDS OF THE CHURCH, CROSS FIT COACHES, SECONDARY SCHOOL COACHES REMOVE CONNECTICUT, HERE EVERY DAY, TEAMS STOP, TEXTANT, FACEBOOK EVERY TWO MINUTES. IT WAS THE COOLEST PART. >> HOW LONG I AM LEFT. >> SIX HOURS, LESS THAN SIX HOURS. >> AS LONG AS THE 62 HOURS ARE ENOUGH AWESOME, CONSIDER THE LONG TIME IT TAKEN TO TELL YOU THIS STORY AND MULTIPLY THAT BY 3600, WHICH WILL GIVE YOU A PERSPECTIVE ON THE 62 HOURS OF FLIGHT. GRACE HAS ENDED WITH A ROW OF 383,000 METERS, IT IS APPROXIMATELY 238 MILES, WHICH ARE NEW MARATHONS IN 2 1/2 DAYS AND WHEN IT WAS OVER – SLEEP SLEEP ALL DAY? NAH, SHE YOUNG WOMAN GOT THINGS TO DO. >> FINISHED APPROXIMATELY 10 PM AND AT THE TIME OF THE SHOWER, PACKAGING, RETURNING HOME, LOADING THE FLASH DRIVE, I WAS NOT SLEEP UNTIL 11:45 AM AND I WAS AT 8:00 AM. >> SHE KNEW THAT THERE WOULD BE PAIN BUT SHE IS AN ATHLETE AND SHE IS USED FOR THAT. >> GOOD FOR HER. How did you feel >> I felt late

Holy Cross athlete sets world record for indoor rowing

Updated: 7:02 p.m. EST Jan 10, 2020

Grace Rett, a second year student at Holy Cross, recently made her way into the record books. His achievement took incredible concentration, physical fitness and 62 hours of effort. “Physically, I knew I could do it. I knew it was going to be a total mental challenge,” said the 19-year-old. “Much of my training, I like to be mental training to work on this mental toughness.” Friends and family showed their support by visiting and hanging up encouraging signs during the row, which took more than two and a half days. Others have sent encouraging messages. In the end, she rowed 383,000 meters during her row of world records.

Grace Rett, a second year student at Holy Cross, recently made her way into the record books. His achievement took incredible concentration, physical fitness and 62 hours of effort.

“Physically, I knew I could do it. I knew it was going to be a total mental challenge,” said the 19-year-old. “A big part of my training, I like to be mental training to work on this mental stamina.”

Friends and family showed their support by visiting and hanging up encouraging signs during the row, which took more than two and a half days. Others have sent encouraging messages.

In the end, she rowed 383,000 meters during her row of world records.

.