'Holtby’s our guy': GM supports behind the keeper of Capitals

Loading...

The General Manager of the Washington Capitals has thrown support behind goalkeeper Braden Holtby while playing the final year of his contract with the team.

Brian MacLellan says that Holtby is Washington’s biggest net-less, despite a push this season from 22-year-old backup Ilya Samsonov.

“Holtby is our guy. I mean, he has a cup, he has a history, he has been a big part of our organization,” MacLellan said. “I think we are trying to develop Samsonov and that he handled everything we threw him very well. He is constantly improving, he is working on his game, he is calm under pressure.

“We have recently brought him into a difficult start, where we are on the road and playing against good teams and he has responded well.”

Hockey Central

Capitals GM supports Ovechkin’s decision to rest versus play in All-Star Game

January 8, 2020

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Holtby, 30, started 30 games for the capitals this season and set a record of 18-7-4, 2.99 goals against average and .902 savings percentage.

His protégé, Samsonov, has slightly better grades in almost half of the starts and goes 12-2-1 with a 2.24 GAA and .921 saving percentage over 14 starts.

“Our team is about Holtby, but we are developing Samsonov and trying to do what is best for both boys and hopefully they are both healthy and we can use both the stretch and play-offs,” MacLellan said.

Washington has had a strong season and has the best record in the competition so far at 30-9-5.

MacLellan said the team would consider making in-depth acquisitions at the upcoming trade deadline, such as a 13th attacker or seventh defender.

Sign up for NHL newsletters

Get the best out of our NHL coverage and exclusive offers directly in your inbox!

Holtby is in the fifth and final season of his deal paying $ 6.1 million. Forward Nicklas Backstrom is also in the last year of his contract.

Signing both players in a tight NHL will be a challenge for MacLellan, but he said nothing is impossible.

“We will do our utmost to keep our team together as much as possible,” he said, indicating that there have been contract discussions with the agents of both players.

“We may have to make some difficult decisions, but we may also find a way to do this through a transaction or a way to create space. I think we should play it out, see how well we are doing at the end of this year and then make decisions about it. “